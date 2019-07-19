Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Information on Document Availability

Aubagne, July 19, 2019 - The report on the first half 2019 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations

It contains the following information:

- Business development for the period of January to June 2019 as well as the 2019 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

- Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company earned sales revenue of EUR1,212.2 million and currently employs some 5,800 people.

