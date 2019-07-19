Log in
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

07/19/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

19-Jul-2019 / 07:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information on Document Availability

 

Aubagne, July 19, 2019 - The report on the first half 2019 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations

It contains the following information:

- Business development for the period of January to June 2019 as well as the 2019 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

- Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019

 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company earned sales revenue of EUR1,212.2 million and currently employs some 5,800 people.

 

 

Contact
Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Information on Document Availability
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UMBRBLJRIL

Language: English
Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com
Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
Euronext Ticker: DIM
AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report
EQS News ID: 843751
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

843751  19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
