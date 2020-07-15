Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sartorius Stedim Biotech    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sartorius Stedim Biotech : increases its full-year 2020 guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Press release

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Sartorius Stedim Biotech increases its full-year 2020 guidance

Based on strong business performance in the first half of 2020 and on expectations that demand will remain high for the rest of the year, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is raising its growth and earnings forecast for fiscal 2020. Management now projects sales growth of 26% to 30% (previously 17% to 21%) and an underlying EBITDA margin1 of approximately 31% (previously around 30%), with figures given in constant exchange rates as in the past. Upward revision of the forecast is partly related to the current coronavirus pandemic as Sartorius Stedim Biotech products are used for manufacturing both vaccines and antiviral medications.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this guidance is subject to greater uncertainty than usual. In particular, these updated projections are based on the assumptions that logistics chains will continue to be stable and production lines remain in operation.

In the first half of 2020, the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group increased its order intake2 according to preliminary figures by 34.1% in constant currencies. Sales revenue in constant currencies rose 22.0% and the company's underlying EBITDA margin1 surged to 30.2%.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech will publish its complete first-half report on July 21, 2020, as planned. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 3:30 pm CEST.

Aubagne, France, July 15, 2020 - 6:37 pm

Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.

1 Underlying EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

2 Order intake: All customer orders that were legally concluded in the respective reporting period

This notification according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original French-language announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original French announcement is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius Stedim Biotech reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.

1 | 2

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1686 petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

sartorius.com

2 | 2

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 17:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
01:16pSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : increases its full-year 2020 guidance
PU
07/13SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sa..
PU
07/13SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sa..
PU
07/09SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Hauck & Aufhauser withdraws its Sell rating
MD
07/08SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/07SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/02SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Half-Year Report 2020 of the Liquidity Contract with ..
PU
07/02SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Half-year report of the liquidity contract with th..
EQ
06/29SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Gets a Sell rating from UBS
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 742 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net income 2020 310 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2020 197 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,2x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 21 644 M 24 668 M 24 731 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Duration : Period :
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 199,57 €
Last Close Price 234,80 €
Spread / Highest target 3,07%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Volker Niebel Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Henri Riey Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH58.97%24 668
MEDTRONIC PLC-16.57%126 954
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.23%43 073
DEXCOM, INC.87.59%37 893
HOYA CORPORATION3.92%37 814
TERUMO CORPORATION3.11%27 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group