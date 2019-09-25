Log in
SAS AB

SAS AB

(SAS NOKO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 09/25 11:29:57 am
12.57 SEK   +1.13%
12:03pSAS AB : joins Nordic initiative for electric aviation
PU
09/19SAS AB : Presents new livery
AQ
09/18SAS AB : travelers can now buy biofuel
AQ
News 
SAS AB : joins Nordic initiative for electric aviation

SAS AB : joins Nordic initiative for electric aviation

09/25/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

A Nordic initiative to drive the development of electric aircraft is now being launched. Funded by Nordic Innovation (an organization under the Nordic Council of Ministers), a platform is created where SAS together with other Nordic players gather.

'We will be a Nordic network that works with both infrastructure, industry issues and new business models,' says Maria Fiskerud, project manager for The Nordic Network for Electric Aviation (NEA).

The NEA network will organize workshops and other events to build knowledge and cooperation in the Nordic countries. At present, the network has eleven members (Air Greenland, Avinor, Braathens Regional Airlines, El-fly AS, Finnair, Heart Aerospace, Iceland Air, NISA (Nordic Innovation Sustainable Aviation), RISE, SAS and Swedavia).

'The transition to sustainable air travel is existential to us and the aviation industry. Therefore, it is vital to exchange knowledge with other stakeholders to gain speed in the development of electric aircraft for commercial use. We have high ambitions for our sustainability work and we already collaborate with Airbus, among others, regarding the electrification of aviation,' says Lars Andersen Resare, Head of Environment and CSR at SAS.

There are four focus areas with clear objectives for driving the growth of electric aircraft: to Standardize electric air infrastructure in the Nordic countries, to Develop business models for regional point-to-point connectivity between Nordic countries, to Develop aircraft technology for Nordic weather conditions, and to Create a platform for European and global collaborations.

Read more:
https://www.ri.se/sv/press/rise-leder-nordisk-satsning-pa-elflyg

Contact NEA:
Maria Fiskerud, RISE, Project Manager NEA
+46 10-516 60 77
maria.fiskerud@ri.se

For more information, please contact:
SAS Press office, phn +46 8 797 2944

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 16:02:03 UTC
SAS AB-40.24%491
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.23%37 572
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC5.46%22 686
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%15 789
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.12%12 485
ANA HOLDINGS INC-1.17%11 863
