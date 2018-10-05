Log in
SAS AB (SAS NOKO)
12:23pSAS AB : traffic figures – September 2018
PU
12:12pSAS AB : traffic figures - September 2018
AQ
09/25SAS AB : rated highly by travelers in Apex Awards
AQ
SAS AB : traffic figures – September 2018

10/05/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

• Total number of passengers increased by 3.3% to 2.9 million.

• Compared to the same month last year:

- Total scheduled capacity (ASK) and traffic (RPK) increased by 2.4% and 4.8%, respectively.

- Scheduled passenger load factor increased by 1.8 p.p. to 78.0%.

- Nominal yield and PASK changed by +4.9% and +7.3%, respectively.

- Currency adjusted yield and PASK changed by -2.6% and -0.4%, respectively.

Market and Capacity Development
The capacity growth in the Scandinavian market has been approximately 4-5% during 2018 vs. last year. Going forward the capacity growth is expected to accelerate even further during late fall and winter 2018/19.

After serving the high demand for leisure travel during the summer period, we have now fully adjusted capacity back to more business oriented routes.

In fiscal year 2017/18, SAS is increasing capacity (ASK) by around 1-2%. In fiscal year 2018/19, SAS' indicative plan is to increase capacity (ASK) by around 1-3%, primarily due to more seats in the Airbus A320neo relative to the aircraft being replaced.

Scheduled Traffic Development
In September the number of passengers increased by 4.4%. SAS increased the scheduled capacity by 2.4% and the traffic increased by 4.8%, resulting in a 1.8 p.p. increase in the load factor.

Traffic on SAS' intercontinental routes increased by 3.2%, even though capacity decreased by 1.3%. The traffic increase was similar on both Asian and US routes.

The traffic on SAS' European / Intrascandinavian routes increased by 6.7%. The growth was similar across routes to/from Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The traffic on SAS' domestic routes increased by 3.6%, while the capacity was up 1.5%, resulting in a higher passenger load factor. Both Norway and Sweden had increases in traffic, capacity and load factors on domestic routes.

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:22:19 UTC
