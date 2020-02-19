Log in
publ : Invitation to SAS' Q1 2020 teleconference

02/19/2020 | 12:20pm EST

Invitation to SAS' Q1 2020 teleconference

SAS will publish the interim report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, 26 of February 2020, at approximately 08.00 AM (CET). A teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10.00 AM (CET).

Rickard Gustafson, President & CEO and Torbjørn Wist, Executive Vice President & CFO will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be held in English via telephone or https://www.sasgroup.net

No advance notification is necessary.

Dial-in details for the conference call:

DK: +45 354 455 77 FI: +358 981 710 310 NO: +47 235 002 43 SE: +46 8 566 426 51

UK: +44 3333 0008 04

Pin: 68421124#

The presentation and the report will be available on https://www.sasgroup.net after the publication.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fischier, VP Investor Relations, +46 70 997 0673

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:19:02 UTC
