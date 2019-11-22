JSE: SOL - SOLBE1 - Appointment of Company Secretary
11/22/2019 | 05:10am EST
Publication Date:
Friday, November 22, 2019
Sasol Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1979/003231/06)
Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL
Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006
Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1
Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817
('Sasol' or 'Company')
APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY
Further to the Company's SENS announcement dated 28 October 2019, and in
terms of paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are
advised that Ms M M L Mokoka has been appointed as the Company Secretary of
Sasol effective 21 November 2019.
Prior to joining Sasol on 1 August 2019 as Senior Vice President: Governance,
Compliance and Ethics, Ms Mokoka was the Group Company Secretary of Gold
Fields Limited. She has extensive company secretariat experience, having also
worked in multinational organisations such as MTN, Standard Bank and Tongaat
Hulett. Ms Mokoka is an admitted attorney and holds BJuris and LLB degrees.
The Board is of the view that Ms Mokoka has the necessary expertise and
experience to act in this role, in accordance with the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements.
22 November 2019
Sandton
Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited
Date: 22/11/2019 11:30:00
