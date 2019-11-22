Log in
SASOL LIMITED

(SOLJ)
JSE: SOL - SOLBE1 - Appointment of Company Secretary

11/22/2019
JSE: SOL - SOLBE1 - Appointment of Company Secretary
Publication Date:
Friday, November 22, 2019

Appointment of Company Secretary

Sasol Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1979/003231/06)
Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL
Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006
Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1
Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817
('Sasol' or 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Further to the Company's SENS announcement dated 28 October 2019, and in
terms of paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are
advised that Ms M M L Mokoka has been appointed as the Company Secretary of
Sasol effective 21 November 2019.

Prior to joining Sasol on 1 August 2019 as Senior Vice President: Governance,
Compliance and Ethics, Ms Mokoka was the Group Company Secretary of Gold
Fields Limited. She has extensive company secretariat experience, having also
worked in multinational organisations such as MTN, Standard Bank and Tongaat
Hulett. Ms Mokoka is an admitted attorney and holds BJuris and LLB degrees.

The Board is of the view that Ms Mokoka has the necessary expertise and
experience to act in this role, in accordance with the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements.

22 November 2019
Sandton

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited

Date: 22/11/2019 11:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited (JSE).
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 209 B
EBIT 2020 33 485 M
Net income 2020 19 153 M
Debt 2020 132 B
Yield 2020 1,82%
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
P/E ratio 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 175 B
