JSE: SOL - SOLBE1 - Appointment of Company Secretary

Appointment of Company Secretary

Sasol Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1979/003231/06)

Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL

Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006

Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1

Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817

('Sasol' or 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Further to the Company's SENS announcement dated 28 October 2019, and in

terms of paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are

advised that Ms M M L Mokoka has been appointed as the Company Secretary of

Sasol effective 21 November 2019.

Prior to joining Sasol on 1 August 2019 as Senior Vice President: Governance,

Compliance and Ethics, Ms Mokoka was the Group Company Secretary of Gold

Fields Limited. She has extensive company secretariat experience, having also

worked in multinational organisations such as MTN, Standard Bank and Tongaat

Hulett. Ms Mokoka is an admitted attorney and holds BJuris and LLB degrees.

The Board is of the view that Ms Mokoka has the necessary expertise and

experience to act in this role, in accordance with the JSE Limited Listings

Requirements.

22 November 2019

Sandton

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited

