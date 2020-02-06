Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sasol Limited    SOLJ   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOLJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sasol Limited (SSL) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:25pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sasol Limited (“Sasol” or the Company”) (NYSE: SSL) securities between March 10, 2015 and January 13, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Sasol investors have until April 6, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Sasol investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 27, 2014, Sasol announced the construction of an $8.1 billion ethane cracker and derivatives complex called the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (“LCCP”).

On June 6, 2016, Sasol reported “that the expected total capital expenditure for the [LCCP] could increase up to US $11 billion, including site infrastructure and utility improvements.” Moreover, the Company disclosed that “the estimated LCCP capital cost and extended schedule will reduce the expected project returns by approximately the same amount as the Company’s lower long-term price assumptions.”

On this news, Sasol’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.53 per share, or approximately 11%, to close at $28.60 per share on June 6, 2016, thereby injuring investors.

On May 22, 2019, during pre-market hours, Sasol revealed that “the cost estimate for the LCCP has been revised to a range of $12.6 to $12.9 billion which includes a contingency of $300 million.”

On this news, Sasol’s ADR price fell $4.50 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $25.64 per share on May 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On August 16, 2019, during pre-market hours, Sasol postponed its full year 2019 financial results because of “possible LCCP control weaknesses.”

On this news, Sasol’s ADR price fell $0.74 per share, or over 4%, to close at $17.67 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 28, 2019, Sasol disclosed that there were “errors, omissions, and inaccuracies in the [LCCP] cost estimate” and that the highest level of management had engaged in a number of unethical and improper reporting activities. Sasol also announced the resignation of, inter alia, its Joint Presidents and Chief Executive Officers (“CEOs”) and Senior Vice Presidents and others previously in charge of the LCCP.

On January 14, 2020, Sasol confirmed “an explosion and fire at its LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit.” Sasol stated that “[t]he unit was in the final stages of commissioning and startup when the incident occurred.”

On this news, Sasol’s ADR price fell $1.70 per share, or nearly 8%, over the following two trading days to close at $19.99 per share on January 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sasol had conducted insufficient due diligence into, and failed to account for multiple issues with, the LCCP, as well as the true cost of the project; (2) that construction and operation of the LCCP was consequently plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; (3) that these issues were exacerbated by Sasol’s top-level management, who engaged in improper and unethical behavior with respect to financial reporting for the LCCP and the project’s oversight; (4) that all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to render the LCCP significantly more expensive than disclosed and negatively impact the Company’s financial results; and (5) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Sasol securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SASOL LIMITED
07:25pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
02:28pSASOL LIMITED ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
01:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sasol Li..
BU
01:00pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
11:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sasol Limited..
BU
09:57aROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
BU
02/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sasol Lim..
BU
02/05South Africa's rand firms for third straight session
RE
02/01S.Africa's rand tumbles to 11-week low as coronavirus, power cuts weigh
RE
01/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 205 B
EBIT 2020 27 915 M
Net income 2020 19 042 M
Debt 2020 133 B
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
P/E ratio 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 327,92  ZAR
Last Close Price 241,00  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive Vice President-Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-20.72%11 010
BASF SE-6.62%62 812
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.14.10%47 131
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-15.76%39 055
ROYAL DSM-2.15%20 289
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.13%15 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group