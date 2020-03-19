SOLBE1: SASOL LIMITED - Appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee

Sasol Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 1979/003231/06

Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL

Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006

Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1

Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817

(Sasol or the Company)

APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

In compliance with section 3.59(a) of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are

advised of the appointment of Ms Katherine Harper, a national of the United States

of America, as an independent non-executive director of the Company and a

member of the Audit Committee, with effect from 1 April 2020.

Ms Harper is the Chief Financial Officer of BDP International, a leading privately-held

global logistics and transportation solutions company. She also serves as a non-

executive director for the American Lung Association. Previously, Ms Harper was

the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AgroFresh Solutions, a

produce freshness solutions company. She also served as the Senior Vice

President and Chief Financial Officer of Tronox and as a non-executive director of

Tronox Group companies in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa.

Prior to joining Tronox, Ms Harper held various executive roles in the Rio Tinto

Group. They include serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Hydrogen Energy

International, Vice President of the Transformation, Business Support and

Operations Group and, finally, as the Chief Financial and Business Development

Officer of the Diamonds and Minerals Group. Further, Ms Harper served as a non-

executive director of Rio Tinto´s South African subsidiary, Richards Bay Minerals.

Ms Harper also held executive roles in a speciality chemicals manufacturer, General

Chemical Corporation, in corporate finance and as a Business Controller.

Ms Harper holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management and a

Master of Business Administration degree, both from Carnegie Mellon University,

USA.

Sasol´s Chairman, Mr Sipho Nkosi, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ms Katherine

Harper to our Board. She brings skills, expertise and experience in, amongst others,

mining, chemicals, low carbon energy and finance, which will contribute to the

diversity of the Board. We look forward to Ms Harper´s contribution to the Board´s

focus to reset Sasol to be resilient even in a sustained low oil price environment and

to implement our climate change strategic objectives."

19 March 2020

Sandton

