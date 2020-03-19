Log in
03/19/2020
SOLBE1: SASOL LIMITED - Appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee
Appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee
Sasol Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1979/003231/06
Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL
Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006
Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1
Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817
(Sasol or the Company)
APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
In compliance with section 3.59(a) of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are
advised of the appointment of Ms Katherine Harper, a national of the United States
of America, as an independent non-executive director of the Company and a
member of the Audit Committee, with effect from 1 April 2020.
Ms Harper is the Chief Financial Officer of BDP International, a leading privately-held
global logistics and transportation solutions company. She also serves as a non-
executive director for the American Lung Association. Previously, Ms Harper was
the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AgroFresh Solutions, a
produce freshness solutions company. She also served as the Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer of Tronox and as a non-executive director of
Tronox Group companies in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa.
Prior to joining Tronox, Ms Harper held various executive roles in the Rio Tinto
Group. They include serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Hydrogen Energy
International, Vice President of the Transformation, Business Support and
Operations Group and, finally, as the Chief Financial and Business Development
Officer of the Diamonds and Minerals Group. Further, Ms Harper served as a non-
executive director of Rio Tinto´s South African subsidiary, Richards Bay Minerals.
Ms Harper also held executive roles in a speciality chemicals manufacturer, General
Chemical Corporation, in corporate finance and as a Business Controller.
Ms Harper holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management and a
Master of Business Administration degree, both from Carnegie Mellon University,
USA.
Sasol´s Chairman, Mr Sipho Nkosi, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ms Katherine
Harper to our Board. She brings skills, expertise and experience in, amongst others,
mining, chemicals, low carbon energy and finance, which will contribute to the
diversity of the Board. We look forward to Ms Harper´s contribution to the Board´s
focus to reset Sasol to be resilient even in a sustained low oil price environment and
to implement our climate change strategic objectives."
19 March 2020
Sandton
Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited
2020-03-19
Sasol Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:42:07 UTC
