Sasol : 3Q Mining Volumes Rose 4.8%

By Oliver Griffin



Sasol Ltd. (SOL.JO) said Thursday that mining volumes in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 rose 4.8% as it continued moving toward its targeted productivity levels.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said it produced 8.7 million tons of coal in the three months ended March 31, compared with 8.3 million tons in the year-earlier period.

Sasol said its share of natural gas production at operations in Mozambique fell 6.2% to 25.6 billion cubic feet, down from 27.3 billion cubic feet in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Production of condensate in Mozambique was flat at 66,000 barrels, the company said.

Sasol said it expects the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol unit at the Lake Charles chemicals project to reach beneficial operation in June 2019 as per previous guidance.

Sasol expects mining production for the year at 38 million tons of coal, and forecasts full-year gas production at its Mozambique operations of between 114 billion-118 billion cubic feet.

