SASOL LIMITED

SASOL LIMITED

(SOLJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 04/17
474.41 ZAR   -0.02%
SASOL : 3Q Mining Volumes Rose 4.8%
DJ
04/12SASOL : Officially Opens Another Coal Mine, Sustaining Jobs
AQ
04/12SASOL : Sixth Sasol-NWU Senior International Athletics meeting in Sasolburg
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sasol : 3Q Mining Volumes Rose 4.8%

04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Sasol Ltd. (SOL.JO) said Thursday that mining volumes in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 rose 4.8% as it continued moving toward its targeted productivity levels.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said it produced 8.7 million tons of coal in the three months ended March 31, compared with 8.3 million tons in the year-earlier period.

Sasol said its share of natural gas production at operations in Mozambique fell 6.2% to 25.6 billion cubic feet, down from 27.3 billion cubic feet in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Production of condensate in Mozambique was flat at 66,000 barrels, the company said.

Sasol said it expects the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol unit at the Lake Charles chemicals project to reach beneficial operation in June 2019 as per previous guidance.

Sasol expects mining production for the year at 38 million tons of coal, and forecasts full-year gas production at its Mozambique operations of between 114 billion-118 billion cubic feet.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 207 B
EBIT 2019 38 612 M
Net income 2019 26 788 M
Debt 2019 117 B
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
P/E ratio 2020 9,15
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 499  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bongani Nqwababa Co-President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Stephen Russell Cornell Co-President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephanus Johannes Schoeman Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED12.92%21 304
DOWDUPONT INC.-26.70%87 927
BASF SE20.75%75 746
ROYAL DSM43.55%21 080
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG23.53%14 191
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.0.10%10 852
