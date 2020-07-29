Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sasol Limited    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol Is Selling 16 Air Separation Units in Secunda to Air Liquide

07/29/2020 | 01:51am EDT

By Ian Walker

Sasol Ltd. Wednesday said it has agreed to sell 16 air separation units in Secunda to Air Liquide SA for 8.5 billion South African Rand ($514.3 million).

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said the sale is part of its divestment program announced in March, which is targeting over $2 billion of asset sales. The disposal is conditional upon further due diligence as well as other regulatory approvals.

The parties are planning for final agreements by mid-August and hope to complete the deal by the end of this year.

The air separation units provide oxygen for Sasol's fuels and chemical production site in the region, as well as producing various gases.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 1.00% 141.05 Real-time Quote.11.77%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.72% 486.59 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1739.62 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.01% 163.95 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
SASOL LIMITED 0.05% 134 End-of-day quote.-55.85%
Financials
Sales 2020 182 B 11 048 M 11 048 M
Net income 2020 2 294 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2020 154 B 9 348 M 9 348 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 83 962 M 5 079 M 5 097 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 31 363
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 166,50 ZAR
Last Close Price 134,00 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-55.85%5 079
BASF SE-22.67%56 051
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.11.94%53 469
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-15.86%40 616
ROYAL DSM N.V.13.01%26 221
FMC CORPORATION6.64%14 039
