Sasol Is Selling 16 Air Separation Units in Secunda to Air Liquide

By Ian Walker

Sasol Ltd. Wednesday said it has agreed to sell 16 air separation units in Secunda to Air Liquide SA for 8.5 billion South African Rand ($514.3 million).

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said the sale is part of its divestment program announced in March, which is targeting over $2 billion of asset sales. The disposal is conditional upon further due diligence as well as other regulatory approvals.

The parties are planning for final agreements by mid-August and hope to complete the deal by the end of this year.

The air separation units provide oxygen for Sasol's fuels and chemical production site in the region, as well as producing various gases.

