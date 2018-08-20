Log in
SASOL LIMITED
Sasol Limited : to Host Earnings Call

08/20/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) will be discussing their earnings results in their H2 Earnings Call to be held on August 20, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CFBAD01405067.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 181 B
EBIT 2018 31 079 M
Net income 2018 14 235 M
Debt 2018 83 037 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 18,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 331 B
Managers
NameTitle
Bongani Nqwababa Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Russell Cornell Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephanus Johannes Schoeman Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED24.73%22 615
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.43%331 338
BP4.96%139 383
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.26%111 450
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.71%109 199
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.17%65 620
