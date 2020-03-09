Sasol : Oil-Price Exposure Isn't Hedged for Remainder of Fiscal Year 2020

By Adria Calatayud

Sasol Ltd. said Monday that its oil-price exposure isn't hedged for the remainder of fiscal 2020, although it is taking steps to mitigate market volatility.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said balance-sheet protection remains a key priority. The company has taken steps, including a hedging program, to mitigate commodity-price movements and exchange-rate exposures to protect itself against market volatility.

Sasol said it has hedged its U.S. dollar-South African rand exchange rate and ethane exposure, although its oil-price exposure isn't hedged for the rest of the year ending June 30.

Shares in Sasol at 1544 GMT were down 47% at 85.35 South African rand ($5.42), hit by a sharp decline in oil prices.

