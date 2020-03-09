Log in
SASOL LIMITED

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : Oil-Price Exposure Isn't Hedged for Remainder of Fiscal Year 2020

03/09/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Sasol Ltd. said Monday that its oil-price exposure isn't hedged for the remainder of fiscal 2020, although it is taking steps to mitigate market volatility.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said balance-sheet protection remains a key priority. The company has taken steps, including a hedging program, to mitigate commodity-price movements and exchange-rate exposures to protect itself against market volatility.

Sasol said it has hedged its U.S. dollar-South African rand exchange rate and ethane exposure, although its oil-price exposure isn't hedged for the rest of the year ending June 30.

Shares in Sasol at 1544 GMT were down 47% at 85.35 South African rand ($5.42), hit by a sharp decline in oil prices.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 199 B
EBIT 2020 20 829 M
Net income 2020 8 272 M
Debt 2020 142 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 5,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 293,92  ZAR
Last Close Price 159,72  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 84,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-1.41%6 422
BASF SE-21.80%54 780
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.68%46 568
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-36.92%29 945
ROYAL DSM-8.05%20 743
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-14.24%14 242
