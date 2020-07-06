Sasol : Relinquishes Blocks 16 & 19 license

Maputo, Mozambique - Following an evaluation of the exploration potential of the blocks and an assessment of the report of the pre-feasibility phase of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Sasol has decided to relinquish its exploration license in Blocks 16 & 19 offshore Mozambique.

Sasol was awarded Blocks 16 & 19 in June 2005. Since that time, we conducted deep-water exploration activities in the license areas in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

With the relinquishment of the deep-water part of the license on 1 July 2013, the shallow water area of the license was retained with a view to define a future work programme to assess the remaining hydrocarbon potential.

Understanding and appreciating the environmental sensitivity of the area, Sasol undertook a robust and transparent pre-feasibility assessment through Golder & Associates, an independent, reputable environmental specialist consulting firm, prior to any exploration activity. This process involved consultation with all relevant stakeholders, from government, on all levels, industry, such as tourism and fisheries, to academia.

Sasol acknowledges all the comments received during the pre-feasibility phase of the EIA process and values the input that all stakeholders contributed.

Sasol will relinquish Blocks 16 & 19 in their entirety to the Government of Mozambique. A withdrawal notification has been issued to the relevant Mozambican authorities.

Sustainability is integral to how Sasol conducts business, which is underpinned by our commitment to compliance with all environmental legislation and undertaking any exploration activity in an environmentally responsible manner.