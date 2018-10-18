Sasol : Saleable Production Drops After Secunda Shutdown Overrun

By Oliver Griffin

Sasol Ltd. (SOL.JO) said Thursday that saleable production in its mining business fell 5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 after a planned shutdown at the Sasol Secunda Operations took longer than expected.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said saleable production in the three months ended Sept. 30 fell to 9.5 million tons, from 10 million tons in the year-earlier period.

As a result of the shutdown, Sasol said it expects total production at its Secunda operations in South Africa to range between 7.5 million tons and 7.6 million tons in fiscal 2019. It said it is confident of meeting production targets for the remainder of the year.

Sasol said it is making good progress at its Lake Charles Chemical Project in Louisiana but cut its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance for the project to $110 million to $160 million for the current financial year. The company attributed the downgrade to volatility in the price of ethane. It previously expected an Ebitda range of $250 million to $300 million.

Sasol said that it expects mining operations production will meet guidance of 40 million tons in fiscal 2019, and that its upstream operations in Mozambique will hit the targeted 114 billion to 118 billion standard cubic feet of gas.

The company said it benefited from higher Brent crude oil and product prices in the quarter, as well as a weaker average exchange rate for the South African rand.

