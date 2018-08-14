Log in
SASOL LIMITED (SOLJ)
Sasol : hosts biggest science and technology career exhibition in Sasolburg

08/14/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Sasolburg, South Africa - Sasol is hosting the 18th flagship career exhibition, Sasol Techno X, from 13 - 17 August 2018 at the Boiketlong Sport Centre in Sasolburg, Free State.

Over the years Sasol Techno X has become the largest Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) career guidance exhibition in the country that annually attracts more than 20 000 visitors from seven provinces.

Traditionally hosted in Sasolburg, and now also bi-annually in Secunda, Sasol Techno X focuses on mathematics, science and technology and is a platform for Grade 7 - 12 learners to engage with real world application of these subjects in a way that creates interest and captivates the imagination.

Sasol realises that artisan skills are critical in most industries and have a significant role to play in growing national and local economies. In the case of Sasol, the company requires around 16 artisans for every one engineer that it employs. At Sasol Techno X 2018 a dedicated section features tertiary skills training facilities that practically demonstrate artisan training possibilities and opportunities.

At the main Sasol exhibition, a large focus is placed this year on Information Technology. Sasol Information Management and its partners are bringing innovative thinking and the accompanying technology to Sasol Techno X that enables solutions ranging from the protection of vital information, to the reduction of operating costs, the optimisation of our business processes, improved decision making through data access and much more. Over the years Sasol has taken pride in providing learners opportunities to interact with various experts while visiting the stands. At Sasol Techno X 2018 the almost 3 m tall robot at the Sasol Information Management stand is bound to entertain while instilling appreciation for the wonders of the digital world.

Another 'not-to-be-missed' show is the Kalahari Scientist who teaches scientific principles through demonstrations designed to inspire and motivate our next generation of scientists. His enthusiastic way of presenting, coupled with clear explanations, makes it a truly memorable experience for learners and teachers.

Promising to keep visitors as enticed, is Plastics SA's Aqua Amazing shows that educate and inform visitors on waste management and the devastating effects of pollution in the oceans. Aqua amazing uses a shark, which they dissect in front of the audience, to help them understand the importance of keeping our environment clean.

'Sasol has hosted Sasol Techno X for the past 18 years as part of our programmes that promote sustainable socio-economic development through education because it enables access to tertiary education, promotes STEM education at schools and ultimately bolsters the pool of technical, vocational and STEM-related skills among the youth of South Africa,' said Wrenelle Stander, Sasol's Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs and Real Estate Services.

More information on Sasol Techno X 2018 can be found at www.sasoltechnox.co.za

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
