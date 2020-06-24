Sasol : opens small business centre in Secunda to local SMMEs

Secunda, Mpumalanga - Integrated chemicals and energy company Sasol is opening a Small Business Centre to support emerging small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) whose operations are based in the Secunda region. The facility is located in an easily accessible area at the Grand Palace building in Secunda town.

The office space, complete with high-speed Internet access, will provide local SMMEs with access to colour printing, copiers and scanners, specialised software for technical requirements such as industry specific engineering and design software, as well as telephone services. Furthermore, SMMEs will, for up to two hours a day, have access to fully-furnished working spaces, a boardroom and meeting rooms. Alongside these services will be assistance with registration on to Sasol's Ariba system.

'This facility will deliver a very important function and massive value to SMMEs in the region,' said Phelelani Mbhele, Enterprise and Supplier Development Manager at Sasol's Secunda Operation. 'While we have more than 100 SMMEs on our enterprise development database supported through various programmes, the office will be open to 51% and more, black-owned EMEs and QSEs.' Pre-booking will be essential and no access will be granted to the facility if the booking confirmation was not been received. There will also be compulsory first time registration process which will need to be completed and approved, confirming the SMMEs compliance to Sasol's requirements and a user profile will be generated.

'Some of the most common gaps that we have seen start-ups struggle with are effective communication mechanisms, accessing Sasol's systems and responding to RFQs, and the office has been designed to address these,' he added.

With transmission of Coronavirus likely to be a concern, safety measures to control the spread of the virus have been instituted at the location, with social distancing and sanitising established as an integral part of operations - adhering to the government regulations.

Mbhele says the petrochemical giant will include only those that are CIPC registered and at least 51% black-owned in the pool of SMMEs to be considered for participation in the development programme. This is in its quest to increase participation of local businesses and advance the transformation with specific focus to the Secunda region.