Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sasol Limited    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/27
185.45 ZAR   -4.93%
07:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Sasol Limited (SSL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Sasol Limited (SSL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

02/28/2020 | 07:41pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 10, 2015 and January 13, 2020. Sasol operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Sasol's misconduct, click here.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in October 2014, Sasol announced the construction of an $8.1 billion ethane cracker and derivatives complex named the Lake Charles Chemicals Project ("LCCP"). However, Sasol failed to conduct sufficient due diligence on the project, and therefore provided shareholders an inaccurate cost estimate in its announcement. This became evident on May 22, 2019, when Sasol increased the LCCP's cost estimate to a range of $12.6 to $12.9 billion, citing corrections on several aspects of the project. Then in October 2019, Sasol disclosed that a review of the LCCP brought to light "errors, omissions, and inaccuracies in the [LCCP] cost estimate" as well as a number of unethical and improper reporting activities at the highest level of management. Consequently, Sasol announced the resignation of its Joint Presidents, Chief Executive Officers, and others previously in charge of the LCCP. Finally, on January 14, 2020, Sasol announced the Company "experienced an explosion and fire at its LCCP low-density polyethylene unit." On this news, Sasol's shares fell almost 8% to close at $19.99 per share on January 15, 2020. The stock has since continued to decline.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 197 B
EBIT 2020 20 865 M
Net income 2020 6 532 M
Debt 2020 142 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 297,25  ZAR
Last Close Price 185,90  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive Vice President-Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-2.40%7 573
BASF SE-17.09%56 292
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-3.15%48 860
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.80%33 324
ROYAL DSM-8.61%19 428
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-10.39%14 424
