Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sasol Limited    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sasol Limited (SSL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 6, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Sasol Limited (“Sasol” or the Company”) (NYSE: SSL) securities between March 10, 2015 and January 13, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 27, 2014, Sasol announced the construction of an $8.1 billion ethane cracker and derivatives complex called the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (“LCCP”).

On June 6, 2016, Sasol reported “that the expected total capital expenditure for the [LCCP] could increase up to US $11 billion, including site infrastructure and utility improvements.” Moreover, the Company disclosed that “the estimated LCCP capital cost and extended schedule will reduce the expected project returns by approximately the same amount as the Company’s lower long-term price assumptions.”

On this news, Sasol’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.53 per share, or approximately 11%, to close at $28.60 per share on June 6, 2016, thereby injuring investors.

On May 22, 2019, during pre-market hours, Sasol revealed that “the cost estimate for the LCCP has been revised to a range of $12.6 to $12,9 billion which includes a contingency of $300 million.”

On this news, Sasol’s ADR price fell $4.50 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $25.64 per share on May 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On August 16, 2019, during pre-market hours, Sasol postponed its full year 2019 financial results because of “possible LCCP control weaknesses.”

On this news, Sasol’s ADR price fell $0.74 per share, or over 4%, to close at $17.67 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 28, 2019, Sasol disclosed that there were “errors, omissions, and inaccuracies in the [LCCP] cost estimate” and that the highest level of management had engaged in a number of unethical and improper reporting activities. Sasol also announced the resignation of, inter alia, its Joint Presidents and Chief Executive Officers (“CEOs”) and Senior Vice Presidents and others previously in charge of the LCCP.

On January 14, 2020, Sasol confirmed “an explosion and fire at its LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit.” Sasol stated that “[t]he unit was in the final stages of commissioning and startup when the incident occurred.”

On this news, Sasol’s ADR price fell $1.70 per share, or nearly 8%, over the following two trading days to close at $19.99 per share on January 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sasol had conducted insufficient due diligence into, and failed to account for multiple issues with, the LCCP, as well as the true cost of the project; (2) that construction and operation of the LCCP was consequently plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; (3) that these issues were exacerbated by Sasol’s top-level management, who engaged in improper and unethical behavior with respect to financial reporting for the LCCP and the project’s oversight; (4) that all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to render the LCCP significantly more expensive than disclosed and negatively impact the Company’s financial results; and (5) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sasol securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 6, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SASOL LIMITED
11:30pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
03/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT - SASOL LIMITED (S : April 6, 2020
BU
03/09SASOL : Moving Conference Call Date After Oil Price Drop
DJ
03/09SASOL : Oil-Price Exposure Isn't Hedged for Remainder of Fiscal Year 2020
DJ
03/05Rand falls after South Africa confirms first coronavirus case
RE
03/05SOLBE1 : SASOL LIMITED - Grant of Conditional Share Awards to Directors and Pres..
PU
02/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Sasol Limited (SSL) Sued for M..
BU
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 201 B
EBIT 2020 20 739 M
Net income 2020 8 272 M
Debt 2020 142 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,75x
P/E ratio 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 33 166 M
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 289,18  ZAR
Last Close Price 52,72  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 640%
Spread / Average Target 449%
Spread / Lowest Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-22.94%2 801
BASF SE-31.39%48 067
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.92%45 095
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-40.62%28 185
ROYAL DSM-13.87%19 433
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-20.14%13 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group