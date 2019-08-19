Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sasol Limited    SSL

SASOL LIMITED

(SSL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Sasol Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) on behalf of Sasol investors.  Our investigation concerns whether Sasol has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 16, 2019, the company announced that it was delaying the announcement of its financial results for fiscal year 2019 due to possible "control weaknesses" at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana. Furthermore, the company announced that the Lake Charles project, which initially was expected to cost $8.9 billion, has experienced delays and rising costs. Consequentially, cost guidance for the project has increased to at least $12.6 billion. Finally, the company announced that it will delay the start of an ethane cracker at the project due to a technical glitch related to a large heat exchanger.

On this news, Sasol's stock price fell sharply on August 16, 2019, to close at $17.67.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sasol shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Sasol please go to https://bespc.com/SSL.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-sasol-limited-nyse-ssl-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-sasol-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300903949.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SASOL LIMITED
07:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SSL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encour..
PR
08/16Nvidia and GE rise while Dillard's and Sasol fall
AQ
08/16South Africa's rand firms as investors await next bout of weakness
RE
07/26HUNTSMAN : to Buy Remaining 50% Interest in Sasol-Huntsman Joint Venture
DJ
07/10SASOL : Celebrates Opening of New Alkoxylation Plant in China
AQ
06/03SASOL : Achieves Beneficial Operation of Second Lake Charles Chemicals Project P..
AQ
06/03SASOL : Brings Second Lake Charles Production Unit Online
DJ
05/22SASOL : Raises Cost Estimate for Lake Charles Project Again
DJ
04/24SASOL : Begins Operations at Nanjing Alkoxylation Plant
AQ
04/18SASOL : 3Q Mining Volumes Rose 4.8%
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group