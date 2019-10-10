Log in
October 10, 2019: Tartan Lake Gold Mine - Site and Tailings Evaluation

10/10/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Tartan Lake Gold Mine - Site and Tailings Evaluation

Toronto, Ontario - October 10, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that Global Resource Engineering Ltd. of Colorado will be on site at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Flin Flon, Manitoba in order to assess the infrastructure, among other things, as announced on September 26, 2019. The on-siteevaluation program will further include testing activities at the tailings pond for the purpose of designing a tailings recovery program.

Dr. Todd Harvey will primarily be considering various elements at site relating to the metallurgical recoveries, in conjunction with proposed mill design and mill operations. On June 4, 2018 the Company announced the results of an independent metallurgical study, which concluded favourable recovery rates from a significant bulk sample, which concluded that the Main zone had an overall Au recovery ranging between 95 and 97%; while the South zone returned Au recovery values ranging between 91 and 92%.

Dr. Todd Harvey, Process Engineer, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release for and on behalf of Satori.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms. Jennifer Boyle

President and Chief Executive Officer, Satori Resources Inc. jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

416-904-2714

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc. pjs@extramedium.ca416-930-7711

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Disclaimer

Satori Resources Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 15:40:05 UTC
