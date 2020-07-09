Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Satori Resources Inc.    BUD   CA8040312016

SATORI RESOURCES INC.

(BUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Satori Resources Engages AGP Engineering and Increases Private Placement Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2020) - Satori Resources Inc. ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that it shall increase again, its previously announced private placement offering, such that the gross proceeds will be up to $420,000. All other terms and information announced on June 18, 2020 and July 6, 2020 shall remain unamended.

Further, Satori has engaged AGP Mining Consultants to update the mine design work previously completed for Satori in 2015. AGP is a Mining, Geology and Processing firm based out of Toronto that has worked on several advanced stage projects both within Canada and globally.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pete Shippen
Chair, Satori Resources Inc.
pjs@extramedium.ca
416-930-7711

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B
President and Chief Executive Officer
Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 904-2714
jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59475


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SATORI RESOURCES INC.
02:25pSatori Resources Engages AGP Engineering and Increases Private Placement Offe..
NE
07/06Satori Resources Increases Private Placement Offering and Corporate Update
NE
06/18Satori Engages Orix Geoscience for Historical Mine and Exploration Review on ..
NE
06/10Satori Corporate Update - Technical Advisors and Partnership Inquiries
NE
05/19MAY 19, 2020 : Satori Announces Environmental Steps at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine..
PU
05/19Satori Announces Environmental Steps at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project and..
NE
04/29SATORI RESOURCES INC. : - Covid-19 Corporate Update
AQ
04/28APRIL 28, 2020 : Covid-19 Corporate Update
PU
04/28Satori Resources Announces Covid-19 Corporate Update
NE
2019SATORI RESOURCES INC. : - Canaccord Genuity Engaged as Financial Advisor
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,41 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2019 0,52 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,75x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,84 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart SATORI RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Satori Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer L. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter James Shippen Chairman
Julio DiGirolamo Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Lomax Director
Al Charron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SATORI RESOURCES INC.44.44%2
NEWMONT CORPORATION43.77%50 908
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.45%48 274
POLYUS81.80%24 274
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.64.05%20 320
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.37%18 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group