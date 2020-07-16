SATS : SGX 09 Jul 2020 Cessation of Quarterly Reporting

SATS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(UEN/Company Registration No. 197201770G)

CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING

The Board of Directors ("Board") of SATS Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to update the shareholders of the Company that following amendments to the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited which took effect on 7 February 2020, the Company is no longer required to release its financial statements on a quarterly basis.

The Company believes that announcement of financial statements on a half-yearly basis coupled with timely updates on material developments are sufficient to keep the market informed of the Company's state of affairs. The Board has, after due deliberations and taking into consideration the management time, administrative costs and compliance efforts required in connection with quarterly reporting, decided not to continue with quarterly reporting. Accordingly, the Company will announce its financial statements on a half-yearly basis. The next financial results announcement shall be in respect of the half-year ending 30 September 2020.

However, the Company will continue to provide voluntary quarterly business updates on meaningful and relevant financial and non-financial information to shareholders in respect of each of the first and third quarters of the Company's financial period ending 30 June and 31 December respectively, and shall do so commencing with the quarter ending 30 June 2020.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company will continue its proactive engagement with stakeholders through its various communication channels and comply with its continuing disclosure obligations to keep shareholders updated as and when appropriate, should there be any material developments (financial or otherwise) relating to the Company and the Group.

