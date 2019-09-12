SATS AND DHL JOIN FORCES TO ENHANCE DIGITAL INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR AIRLINES

SATS Ltd. (SATS), Asia's leading food solutions and gateway services provider and DHL Supply Chain (DHL), the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create turnkey solutions that enable airlines to optimise their supply chain for catering, merchandise and supplies across their flight networks.

Combining DHL's strengths in third party logistics (3PL) solutions with SATS' large scale culinary, procurement and last mile expertise, this new solution will help airlines to enhance the passenger experience with a wider range of authentic F&B offerings and amenities. The comprehensive integrated solution spans demand planning, menu customisation and planning, to supply chain consultancy and reverse logistics. With end-to-end visibility, airlines will be able to achieve higher consistency, better inventory management, reduced waste and greater customer insights.

Both companies have identified India, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as the focus markets for the partnership.

"We have been providing a range of game-changing solutions to airlines across the globe, from inventory planning and forecasting using big data analytics to generating revenue from food waste. We are delighted to collaborate with SATS and look forward to launch new solutions that the airline industry hasn't seen," says Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.

Kerry Mok, Executive Vice President, Food Solutions, SATS shares "SATS is advancing its vision to feed and connect Asia through our digital integrated supply chain, which enables us to provide our customers with seamless end-to-end solutions for their evolving needs". He added, "Our partnership with DHL extends our global reach through reliable 3PL, allowing us to partner with airlines across their entire flight network".

- End -

Page 1 of 3