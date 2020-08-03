Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 07/28
33 SAR   +0.15%
03:11pDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
11:50aDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
09:57aDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

The dollar rallied and equity markets rose on Monday as investors welcomed upbeat manufacturing data from around the world and as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and other deals bolstered investor sentiment.

Gold prices retreated from a record high after some profit-taking and the dollar's strengthening, though concerns about the coronavirus' toll on the economy limited bullion's losses.

Oil prices rose as manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China offset over-supply fears fueled by the prospect of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies winding back output cuts.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.89% to 556.8. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> closed up 2.1% at 1,413.87, lifted by a reading of IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone.

The index bounced to 51.8 in July, its first time above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction since January 2019.

Manufacturing activity in China expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade as domestic demand improved, China's Caixin/Markit PMI showed, suggesting the world's second-largest economy would help cushion the pandemic's blow to world growth.

In the United States, manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, the Institute for Supply Management said.

"There's good feelings in the stock market. You're seeing that with earnings and you're seeing that with some of the PMI numbers," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. "People were really expecting the worse. Things are bad, but not as bad as predicted."

Wall Street's advance was driven by Microsoft, whose shares rose 5.6% after it formally declared interest in TikTok's U.S. operations on Sunday, Meckler said.

ADT surged 61% on news that Alphabet's Google was buying a nearly 7% stake in the home security firm for $450 million in a deal that will allow it to provide service to customers of its Nest home security devices.

"Investors are going with what what's worked for them and they've decided technology has survived what they see as the worst of the pandemic," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, the S&P 500 gained 0.91% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.64%.

Of the S&P's 11 major sectors, technology was the clear leader with a gain of more than 2.6%. Apple's overtaking of Saudi Aramco on Friday to become the world's most valuable company also helped fuel the tech rally.

The dollar gained against a basket of currencies as investors unwound some recent short positions after the currency posted its weakest monthly performance in a decade in July.

Speculators' net shorts on the dollar are at their highest since August 2011 at $24.27 billion, Reuters calculations and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

The dollar index rose 0.151%, with the euro down 0.13% to $1.1759. The Japanese yen weakened 0.10% versus the greenback at 106.00 per dollar.

Oil prices rose.

Brent crude futures settled up 63 cents at $44.15 an ounce. U.S. crude futures rose 74 cents to settle at $41.01 a barrel.

Gold closed little changed, but was poised to break through the $2,000 an ounce mark.

U.S. gold futures settled mostly unchanged at$1,986.30 an ounce.

(Graphic: Apple beats Saudi Aramco,

)

Dollar bears also took some profits on crowded short positions, but further gains were likely to be capped by the slowing U.S. economic recovery and real rates breaking below -1% for the first time.

The real rate hit a record low amid a marked flattening of the yield curve as investors wager on more accommodation from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields <US10YT=TWEB> rose 2.2 basis points to 0.5576% after touching the lowest level since March last week.

German government bond yields rose slightly to -0.525%.

China's manufacturing data helped blue chips <.CSI300> rally 1.6%, offsetting worries about U.S.-China relations.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 2.2%, courtesy of a pullback in the yen.

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADT INC. 58.36% 13.64 Delayed Quote.8.58%
ALPHABET INC. -0.46% 1481.03 Delayed Quote.11.09%
APPLE INC. 3.39% 439.54 Delayed Quote.44.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.23% 75.462 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.10% 138.545 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.23% 79.16 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.01% 26703.17 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.03% 124.64 Delayed Quote.2.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.1759 Delayed Quote.4.99%
GOLD -0.35% 1975.06 Delayed Quote.30.17%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.38% 0.8659 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.31% 43.98 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.46% 216.4884 Delayed Quote.30.00%
NASDAQ 100 1.58% 11080.844986 Delayed Quote.24.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.65% 10924.082751 Delayed Quote.19.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.20% 70.08 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
NIKKEI 225 2.24% 22195.38 Real-time Quote.-8.23%
S&P 500 0.91% 3301.86 Delayed Quote.1.25%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-6.38%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.13% 106.004 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
WTI 1.91% 40.905 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
03:11pDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
11:50aDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
09:57aDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
06:42aInvestors cautious as U.S. lawmakers wrangle over virus aid
RE
07/31Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
RE
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but U.S. fiscal u..
RE
07/31Tech Up After Apple, Amazon.com, Facebook Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/31Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but fiscal uncertainty lingers
RE
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 826 B 220 B 220 B
Net income 2020 207 B 55 235 M 55 235 M
Net Debt 2020 267 B 71 321 M 71 321 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 6 596 B 1 759 B 1 759 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,92 SAR
Last Close Price 33,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 828
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.51%113 676
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-32.74%110 627
TOTAL SE-36.38%97 178
GAZPROM-29.01%57 950
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-26.44%56 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group