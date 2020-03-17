Factbox - Global oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout

Below are plans announced by top energy companies:

BPBP said it planned to reduce capital and operational spending. BP's capital spending last year reached around $15 billion.

CHEVRON CORP

Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead to lower near-term oil production. The company, however, did not provide details. The oil major's 2020 organic capex guidance was $20 billion.

North American oil and gas producers have slashed their capital spending by about 30% on average, according to data compiled by Reuters.

GULF KEYSTONE

Kurdistan-focused producer Gulf Keystone has also suspended some of its drilling activities in the northern Iraqi region.

SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Arabia's national oil company Aramco said it planned to cut capital spending for 2020 to between $25 billion and $30 billion, compared with $32.8 billion in 2019.

AUSTRALIA

Santos Ltd, Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer, said it is reviewing all its capital spending plans in light of the collapse in oil prices and would stop all new hiring.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Sonali Paul; Editing by Mark Potter and Devika Syamnath)