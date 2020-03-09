Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Markets snapshot: Oil wreck, bear stocks, rouble trouble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:03am EDT
A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past an electronic display outside a brokerage in Tokyo

A massive oil price collapse overnight and the fast-spreading coronavirus has led to wild price swings across global financial markets on Monday, with some moves as great as 25%.

Those moves came as Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for safety.

When was the last time oil giants such as BP and Shell shed one-fourth of their value? Never.

The list below highlights some of the biggest price moves and their significance:

** Brent crude fell as much as 31.4%, the biggest daily drop since the first Gulf War

** The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell further to a record low of 0.4624%, having halved in just three sessions

** With swings in yield, markets are now fully pricing in a rate cut of 75 basis points by the Federal Reserve on March 18

** The 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low of -0.863%

** U.S. stock futures plunged 5% to hit their daily down limit and halt trading

** London's FTSE 100 shed 8.4% a few minutes after the open in its worst single-day drop since the financial crisis

** London-listed Shell plunged 23% and BP 29% in their worst-ever intraday rout

** The Russian rouble is down over 8%, on track for its worst drop since December 2014, also when oil prices plunged

** The dollar extended its slide in Asia to as low as 102.60 yen, depths not seen since late 2016

** Emerging-market stocks dropped over 4% and the world's biggest listed entity, Saudi Aramco, traded below its IPO price for the first time

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -18.80% 325.5 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -18.96% 36.89 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.13% 73.832 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WTI -19.67% 33.3 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:03aMARKETS SNAPSHOT : Oil wreck, bear stocks, rouble trouble
RE
05:25aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Stocks, oil prices plunge as virus closes sites around world
AQ
05:17aSaudi Aramco drops 10% after kingdom triggers oil price fall
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:19aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble
AQ
03:16aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : State oil giant Saudi Aramco sees shares drop by 10% as Riya..
AQ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:54aGlobal Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging -- Update
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aGlobal Markets Rocked by Oil-Price Clash
DJ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 210 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 347 B
Finance 2019 44 555 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,92x
EV / Sales2020 4,61x
Capitalization 6 000 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,36  SAR
Last Close Price 30,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.15%1 599 105
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-29.26%162 770
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.98%129 687
TOTAL-24.49%108 417
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.05%66 149
GAZPROM PAO--.--%62 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group