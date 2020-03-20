Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
News 
News

Oil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus

03/20/2020 | 05:25am EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

Oil prices rose on Friday as the world's richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy to stop a coronavirus-driven recession and U.S. President Donald Trump hinted he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures were up $1.79, or 6.3%, at $30.26 a barrel by 0902 GMT.

U.S. crude futures for April rose $1.95 to $27.17. The front-month contract expires later on Friday.

The more active U.S. crude futures contract for May was up $1.89, or 7.3%, at $27.80.

Both U.S. contracts gained more than Brent because of U.S. plans to buy up to 30 million barrels of crude for its emergency stockpile by the end of June and reports that regulators in Texas might curtail output.

"The outsized gains by WTI (U.S. crude) reflect the hope and not the reality of the U.S. shale industry," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Once this reality finally sets in, I expect the rally in oil to disappear as quickly as it began."

As the spread of the coronavirus brings much of the world to a halt, nations have poured increasing stimulus into their economies while central banks have flooded markets with cheap dollars to ease funding strains.

"Positive risk sentiment and a weaker U.S. dollar are helping crude on Friday. Also, comments from U.S. president Trump that he might get involved in the oil (price) war at an appropriate time is supporting oil," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"My concern relates to the likelihood of more mobility restrictions around the globe, which is likely to weigh further on oil demand. Hence, the worst is probably not over for oil prices."

U.S. crude and Brent have both collapsed about 40% in the past two weeks since the breakdown of talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, leading Saudi Arabia to ramp up supply.

Trump said on Thursday that he would act on the price war at the appropriate time, saying low gasoline prices were good for U.S. consumers even though they are hurting the industry.

Despite the rise of oil prices on Thursday and Friday, Brent was still on track for a weekly loss of more than 10%, its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Supply restraint by core OPEC producers could push up second-quarter Brent prices to $30 a barrel, while U.S. measures to support the market could underpin prices in the near term, Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

Financials (SAR)
Sales 2020 971 B
EBIT 2020 554 B
Net income 2020 289 B
Debt 2020 203 B
Yield 2020 4,82%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,25x
EV / Sales2021 4,72x
Capitalization 5 867 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,89  SAR
Last Close Price 29,35  SAR
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.73%1 560 006
CNOOC LIMITED-4.32%39 486
CONOCOPHILLIPS-60.65%24 898
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-60.34%17 322
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-53.42%11 476
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-45.03%9 475
