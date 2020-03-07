Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 03/05
33 SAR   -0.15%
Saudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC?s supply pact collapsed
RE
03/06Top UK firms face tougher climate disclosure rule
RE
Saudi Arabia delays crude OSPs on OPEC+ deal uncertainty
RE
Saudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC?s supply pact collapsed

03/07/2020 | 04:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price (OSP) for April for all its crude grades to all destinations, after OPEC?s oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart on Friday, sending oil into a tailspin.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco has set its Arab light crude oil to Asia for April at a discount of $3.10 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $6 a barrel from March, the company said in a statement late on Saturday.

It cut the April OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a discount of $3.75 per barrel versus ASCI, down $7 a barrel from March.

Aramco lowered its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a discount of $10.25 per barrel to Ice Brent, down $8 a barrel.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.

Oil prices plunged 10% as the development revived fears of a 2014 price crash, when Saudi Arabia and Russia fought for market share with U.S. shale oil producers, which have never participated in output-limiting pacts.

Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world?s biggest oil exporter.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-19.58%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION 0.30% 76.91 Delayed Quote.7.31%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 68.539 Delayed Quote.9.07%
WTI -10.18% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-21.92%
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 210 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 347 B
Finance 2019 44 555 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,42x
EV / Sales2020 5,06x
Capitalization 6 600 B
