MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
News 
News

Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 million bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

03/08/2020 | 07:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

State oil giant Aramco will boost its crude output after the current deal to curb production between OPEC and Russia - together known as OPEC+ - expires at the end of March, the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The collapse of talks to extend the deal on Friday sent oil prices plunging on speculation Saudi Arabia is scrapping a strategy of supporting prices in favour of a grab for market share, reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that caused crude prices to slump around two thirds in value.

On Saturday, Aramco slashed its official selling price (OSP) for April for all its crude grades to all destinations.

The sources said April's production would be significantly higher than 10 million bpd, possibly closer to 11 million bpd. In the past couple of months, Saudi Arabia has been pumping 9.7 million bpd.

Aramco should maximise its output and sell more crude to protect its market share, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Saudi Arabia has an oil output capacity of 12 million bpd, giving it the ability to swiftly increase production.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak. OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own output.

OPEC+ has been effectively cutting production by 2.1 million bpd, as Saudi Arabia has been reducing its own output by more than agreed.

Russia's poor compliance with the output cuts has been frustrating Riyadh, OPEC sources said.

"The kingdom is not at war with anyone, but it is pursuing its own interest. Once the deal expires, everyone will raise production," said the second source.

After marathon talks at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna on Friday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that from April 1 neither OPEC nor non-OPEC countries had any restrictions on production.

Other OPEC producers, such as Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, will likely follow Saudi Arabia's move on Saturday with steep cuts to their own oil prices for April.

"You have to follow the OSPs cut otherwise you die in the market," one oil industry at a key OPEC producer said.

By Rania El Gamal
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 68.541 Delayed Quote.9.07%
WTI -10.18% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 210 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 347 B
Finance 2019 44 555 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,42x
EV / Sales2020 5,06x
Capitalization 6 600 B
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.15%1 759 015
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-29.26%162 770
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.98%129 687
TOTAL-24.49%108 417
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.05%66 149
GAZPROM PAO--.--%62 782
