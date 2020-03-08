Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of the OPEC supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

State oil giant Aramco will boost its crude output after the current OPEC+ cut deal expires at the end of March, the sources said.

On Saturday, Aramco slashed its official selling price (OSP) for April for all its crude grades to all destinations, after OPEC?s oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart on Friday, sending oil into a tailspin.

The sources said that April's production will be significantly higher than 10 million bpd, possibly closer to 11 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia has been pumping 9.7 million bpd in the past couple of months.

Aramco should maximise its output and sell more crude to protect its market share, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia has an oil output capacity of 12 million bpd, giving it the ability to swiftly increase production.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of the coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.

Oil prices plunged 10% as the development revived fears of a 2014 price crash, when Saudi Arabia and Russia fought for market share with U.S. shale oil producers, which have never participated in output-limiting pacts.

"The kingdom is not at war with anyone, but it is pursuing its own interest. Once the deal expires, everyone will raise production," said the second source.

(This story corrects second para to take out reference to Saudi Energy Minister's visit)

By Rania El Gamal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 68.541 Delayed Quote.9.07%
WTI -10.18% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:39aSaudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal co..
RE
05:33aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
05:28aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
03:31aSaudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC?s supply pact collapse..
RE
03/06Top UK firms face tougher climate disclosure rule
RE
03/06Saudi Arabia delays crude OSPs on OPEC+ deal uncertainty
RE
03/03Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
RE
03/02SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Stop Fuel Import Target, Pertamina Speeds Up to Construction..
AQ
03/01CERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries
RE
03/01Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
RE
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 210 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 347 B
Finance 2019 44 555 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,42x
EV / Sales2020 5,06x
Capitalization 6 600 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,36  SAR
Last Close Price 33,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.15%1 759 015
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-29.26%162 770
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.98%129 687
TOTAL-24.49%108 417
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.05%66 149
GAZPROM PAO--.--%62 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group