SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
Saudi Arabian Oil : Arabia delays May crude prices until after OPEC+ meeting - source

04/05/2020 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

Saudi Aramco will delay the release of its crude official selling prices (OSP) for May until April 10 to wait for the outcome of a meeting between OPEC and its allies regarding possible output cuts, a senior Saudi source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

"It is an unprecedented measure that has not been taken by Aramco before. May OSPs will depend on how the OPEC+ meeting concludes. We are doing what we can to make it successful, including taking this extraordinary step to delay the OSPs," the Saudi source said.

Saudi Aramco typically issues its OSPs by the 5th of each month, setting the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices and affecting more than 12 million barrels of oil per day bound for Asia.

OPEC and allies are due to meet on Thursday to discuss a possible new global crude supply cut to end a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene.

The Saudi source said that Riyadh wants to avoid a repeat of the outcome of a March meeting where oil talks collapsed between OPEC and allies "due to Russia's lack of cooperation with the rest of OPEC+ participants".

Coordinated cuts between OPEC members and others led by Russia expired on March 31 having helped support crude prices since they began in January 2017.

The OPEC+ meeting was initially due for Monday, but was postponed to April 9 "to allow for more time to reach out to all producers including OPEC+ and others," the Saudi source said.

By Rania El Gamal

Financials (SAR)
Sales 2020 944 B
EBIT 2020 533 B
Net income 2020 270 B
Debt 2020 211 B
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 5,19x
Capitalization 6 326 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,65  SAR
Last Close Price 31,65  SAR
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.84%1 601 251
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-35.41%135 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.77%113 361
TOTAL S.A.-31.85%100 071
GAZPROM1.63%53 064
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-37.97%43 104
