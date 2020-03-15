Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco 2019 profit drops, a week after shares fell below IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 06:38am EDT

Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco announced a drop in its 2019 profit of nearly 21% on Sunday, falling well below analysts' expectations just three months after selling shares to the public in a record-setting IPO.

The decision last year to float shares in the world's most profitable company was a central part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic and political reform agenda. Its first profit statement since the IPO shows it was already performing below expectations months before the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered global oil prices.

Below are key facts about Aramco and its 2019 results:

OIL COLOSSUS DIPS BELOW IPO

Aramco's initial public offering in December became the world's largest, raising $25.6 billion - pulling ahead of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's previous record $25 billion listing in 2014.

It valued the company, which supplies around 10% of the world's oil, at $1.7 trillion, which fell short of the massive $2 trillion valuation long sought by Crown Prince Mohammed.

Last Sunday, Aramco's shares fell below the IPO price of 32 riyals ($8.53) for the first time, ending the day at 30 riyals. The slump came after a Saudi-Russian oil price war that followed the collapse of a longstanding agreement to curb output.

Its shares traded at around 28.9 riyals on Sunday, around 0.3% below the previous session.

LOWER PROFIT

Aramco posted a full-year 2019 net profit after zakat and tax of $88.12 billion, falling 20.6% from $111.1 billion in 2018.

The decrease, below analysts' expectations of around $92.6 billion, "was primarily due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes, coupled with declining refining and chemical margins, and a $1.6 billion impairment associated with Sadara Chemical Company," the company said.

Total revenues, including other income related to sales, were 1.106 trillion riyals in 2019, down from 1.194 trillion riyals the year prior.

Aramco remains the world's most profitable company, beating Western oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp, and Apple Inc , which made $55 billion in its last financial year that ended in September.

ADJUSTING CAPITAL SPENDING

The company said it would cut capital expenditure in 2020 due to market conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as "recent commodity price volatility" - alluding to the lower oil prices.

Aramco expects capital spending this year to be between $25 billion and $30 billion, down from $32.8 billion in 2019 and $35.1 billion in 2018. It said its expenditure for 2021 and beyond is under review.

It said it would pay out $75 billion in dividends in 2020. Total dividend payments were $73.2 billion in 2019.

PRODUCTION AND RESERVES

The company produced 13.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) last year versus 13.6 boed produced in 2018.

Aramco had total proven hydrocarbon reserves of 258.6 boe in 2019, slightly below 256.9 billion boe in 2018.

Following an attack in September that initially halved production, the company restored output levels in 11 days, it said in its results statement.

HISTORY

In 1938, explorers from the Rockefeller family's Standard Oil Company struck oil in Saudi Arabia. The venture became known as the Arabia American Oil Company and crude oil production hit 500,000 barrels per day in 1949.

The Saudi government bought out all the original shareholders and fully controlled the company by 1980.

Crown Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's day-to-day leader, says he aims to diversify the economy away from oil.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Peter Graff)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 11.98% 277.97 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -2.36% 29 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:38aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco 2019 profit drops, a week after shares fell below IPO
RE
06:21aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profit..
RE
05:31aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco reports 20.6 pct drop in 2019 profit
AQ
04:42aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2019 profits drop 20% to $88.2B
AQ
03:21aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco's net income drops to $88.2 billion in 2019
AQ
03:16aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco, kingdom's state-run oil giant, says net income dropp..
AQ
03/13Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil as Russia fight escalates
RE
03/12SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco - Ministry of Energy directed Aramco to raise maximum..
AQ
03/12SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Booking frenzy sends tanker rates soaring as OPEC opens oil ..
RE
03/11UAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices
RE
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 209 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 346 B
Finance 2019 44 545 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,76x
EV / Sales2020 4,76x
Capitalization 5 800 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,48  SAR
Last Close Price 29,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 544 525
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.74%123 475
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-51.09%107 820
TOTAL-47.10%74 217
GAZPROM PAO--.--%51 503
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-47.48%42 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group