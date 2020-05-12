Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 25% on Lower Oil Prices

By Summer Said and Rory Jones in Dubai

State oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday that it will cut spending this year as its profit in the first quarter fell sharply on a historic oil-price rout, amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., as the company is formally known, said net profit fell 25% to 62.5 billion riyals ($16.7 billion) from $22.2 billion a year earlier. Its revenue for the same period fell 16% year-on-year to $60 billion.

The oil firm expects capital spending of between $25 billion and $30 billion this year, down from $32.8 billion a year earlier.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, is down more than half this year, trading Tuesday at roughly $30 a barrel.

Oil prices in part tumbled this year because Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman--the kingdom's day-to-day ruler--in March waged an oil-price war with Russia, pledging to flood the market with crude just as the novel coronavirus locked down economies.

The kingdom later agreed an output cut with several other major oil-producing countries, including Russia and the U.S., but that has failed to lift prices substantially.

Aramco is the kingdom's main revenue source. As income from oil sales slows, the kingdom is curbing spending and scaling back projects related to Prince Mohammed's economic and social program. The government earlier this week tripled the value-added tax rate in the country and withdrew subsidies for state workers.

Aramco--the world's most valuable oil company--declared a dividend of $18.75 billion in the first quarter, in line with a pledge made when it listed shares in December to pay dividends to minority shareholders of $75 billion this year.

