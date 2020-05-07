Log in
Saudi Arabian Oil Company

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
News 
Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco Raises June Crude Official Selling Price to Asia

05/07/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

By David Hodari

Saudi Aramco on Thursday raised the price at which it will sell oil to almost all global markets in June, after Riyadh agreed in April to end its price war with Russia and join historic production cuts.

State-run Saudi Arabian Oil Co. raised the official selling price of all grades of crude sold to the Far East in June, and increased the June price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia by $1.40 a barrel from May.

The one exception to those increases was super-light crude-oil, which Aramco reduced by $2 a barrel to a $5.65-a-barrel discount to the Oman/Dubai average.

Higher quality light grades of crude oil tend to be used in the production of jet fuel and gasoline, the prices of which have plunged in the wake of travel bans and lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

That came after Aramco removed the premium on its super light crude in April, when it also cut other selling prices to Asia.

A historic production cut agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Group of 20 nations that will hold back 9.7 million barrels of oil per day--some 13% of global production--came into effect at the start of May. Low prices have prompted producers in the U.S., Norway and elsewhere to pump less oil.

Oil prices have rallied over the past week on a pickup in demand activity in China, Europe, and the U.S. as some regions emerge from the coronavirus lockdowns that hammered global oil prices. Investors are hopeful that the combination of increased demand and lower supply will help the global oil sector avert a situation in which the world exceeds its capacity to store excess oil.

Aramco also increased all of its selling prices to the United States, North West Europe, and the Mediterranean. In each of those reasons, the company increased its light crude prices by $1.50 a barrel, $6.55 a barrel, and $6.80 a barrel, respectively.

Write to David Hodari at david.hodari@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.16% 31.25 End-of-day quote.-1.57%
WTI 3.94% 26.426 Delayed Quote.-61.41%
