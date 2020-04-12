Log in
Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco likely to release May prices on Monday - source

04/12/2020 | 07:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

Saudi Arabia is likely to announce its May official prices for crude oil on Monday, a source told Reuters, having delayed them until after talks held last week with global producers regarding output cuts.

National oil company Saudi Aramco postponed the release pending the talks led by Riyadh held on Thursday which produced a tentative deal that faltered after Mexico balked at its share of the proposed output cut.

Further discussions among G20 energy ministers on Friday also failed to reach a deal on output cuts.

Saudi Aramco typically issues its official selling prices (OSPs) by the 5th of each month, setting the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices and affecting more than 12 million barrels of oil per day bound for Asia.

Coordinated output cuts by OPEC and other producers including Russia, a grouping referred to as OPEC+, ended last month after more than three years.

Riyadh and Moscow later said they aimed to increase supply, moves which weighed on prices that have also been hurt as lockdowns prompted by the spread of the new coronavirus slash demand.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)

