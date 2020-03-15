Log in
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco's 2019 profit falls 21%, plans to adjust capital spending

03/15/2020 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted a 21% decline in 2019 net profit due to a drop in oil prices and production, and said it plans to "rationalize" capital spending in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This was Aramco's first earnings announcement after it listed in December in a record $29.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) that valued the company at $1.7 trillion.

Its shares fell below the IPO price last week for the first time, as oil prices crashed after the collapse of an output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members which led to an oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow..

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement the oil giant has taken steps to rationalize planned capital spending in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.

"The company expects capital spending for 2020 to be between $25 billion and $30 billion in light of current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility. Capital expenditure for 2021 and beyond is currently under review," Aramco said in a statement.

Brent crude futures last traded at $33.85 per barrel on Friday, down from about $64 when Aramco listed its shares.

Despite a drop in income, Aramco said it paid a dividend of $73.2 billion in 2019 and intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly.

Aramco, which is 98% owned by the Gulf kingdom, reported a net profit of $88.2 billion in 2019, down from $111.1 in 2018.

Analysts had expected Aramco to post a net profit of 346.6 billion riyals ($92.6 billion) in 2019, according to an estimate of 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

By Saeed Azhar, Rania El Gamal and Davide Barbuscia

Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 209 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 346 B
Finance 2019 44 545 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,76x
EV / Sales2020 4,76x
Capitalization 5 800 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,48  SAR
Last Close Price 29,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 544 525
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.74%123 475
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-51.09%107 820
TOTAL-47.10%74 217
GAZPROM PAO--.--%51 503
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-47.48%42 657
