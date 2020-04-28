Log in
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
Saudi Arabian Oil : Total says Saudi Amiral project spared planned spending cuts

04/28/2020 | 10:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Development Forum in Beijing

French energy major Total said its joint $5 billion (4 billion pounds) petrochemical project with Saudi Aramco in the Saudi city of Jubail will not be hit by planned cuts in investment, although the partners were focused on controlling costs.

Total, like other oil companies, has announced deep cuts in spending, and is expected to shelve some projects after restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus destroyed fuel demand and led to a collapse in the price of oil.

"The recently announced objective by Total to reduce its capital expenditure for 2020, including $500 million in the downstream sector, does not include this project," Total said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

It said the partners were focused on controlling the cost and engineering studies for the petrochemical complex located next to the Satorp refinery were underway.

The complex, which would comprise a mixed-feed cracker with the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes a year of ethylene, is expected to start in 2024, Total said, adding the partners were pursuing efforts to keep to the announced schedule.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Barbara Lewis)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.32% 30.8 End-of-day quote.-0.32%
TOTAL S.A. 1.60% 32.76 Real-time Quote.-34.45%
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2020 842 B
EBIT 2020 429 B
Net income 2020 219 B
Debt 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 4,59%
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,64x
EV / Sales2021 5,36x
Capitalization 6 176 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,19  SAR
Last Close Price 30,80  SAR
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.32%1 642 479
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-37.89%134 558
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.37%109 135
TOTAL S.A.-34.45%89 917
GAZPROM-0.13%56 935
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-40.79%45 113
