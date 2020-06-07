Log in
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 06/04
32.2 SAR   -1.68%
12:01pSaudi Aramco Raises July Crude Official Selling Price to Asia
DJ
09:47aGulf stocks rise on oil pact, Egypt lifted by IMF agreement
RE
06/06Malaysian prime minister names Petronas finance chief as new CEO
RE
Saudi Aramco Raises July Crude Official Selling Price to Asia

06/07/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

By David Hodari

Saudi Aramco on Sunday raised the price at which it will sell oil to all global markets in July, after the Riyadh-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with its allies on Saturday to extend historic price cuts through the month of July.

State-run Saudi Arabian Oil Co. raised the official selling price of all grades of crude sold to the Far East in July, raising the July price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia by $6.10 a barrel from June to a 20 cents-a-barrel premium to the Oman/Dubai average.

Aramco also increased the price of super-light crude-oil by $7.30 a barrel, shifting its price from a discount to a $1.65-a-barrel premium to the Oman/Dubai average. With higher quality light grades of crude oil tending to be used in the production of jet fuel and gasoline, the move is a signal that Far East Asian oil demand is beginning to recover from the worst effects of coronavirus lockdowns.

In the wake of a demand-damaging coronavirus pandemic and a vertiginous price rout during April, the 23-nation alliance of OPEC and its allies agreed earlier this week to continue their efforts at rebalancing a global oil market in the early stages of recovery.

Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the cartel agreed in April to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day, withholding some 13% of supply from the global oil market and elected this week to continue those cuts through the end of July before reducing them.

Oil prices have rallied over recent weeks amid the beginnings of a pickup in demand for oil and oil products as some regions have emerged from lockdown, and ahead of the widely-expected supply cut extension.

Analysts expect that the longer cuts will speed up the rebalancing of global oil supply and demand. In that vein, Aramco also increased all of its selling prices to the U.S., North West Europe, and the Mediterranean. In each of those reasons, the company increased its light crude prices by 60 cents a barrel, $4 a barrel, and $4.70 a barrel, respectively.

"The 9.7 million barrel-a-day production cuts were already working, extending them an extra month will tighten the market more quickly," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of macro oils at consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, after OPEC's decision.

"The fundamentals show the oil market is recovering from March's price shock. Supply has shifted dramatically...[and] global demand is recovering too, with both May and June climbing from the low seen in April as the coronavirus-related shutdowns continue to ease," she added.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -1.68% 32.2 End-of-day quote.-8.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 68.681 Delayed Quote.11.55%
WTI 5.10% 39.065 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
Financials
Sales 2020 781 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2020 196 B 52 251 M 52 251 M
Net Debt 2020 256 B 68 240 M 68 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 4,37%
Capitalization 6 436 B 1 714 B 1 715 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,79%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 29,81 SAR
Last Close Price 32,20 SAR
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-8.65%1 714 087
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-35.73%144 684
TOTAL SE-22.08%111 638
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.13%105 949
GAZPROM-20.81%70 174
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-19.42%61 350
