Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco cuts August heavier crude supply for Asian refiners - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco will reduce its August-loading shipments of medium and heavy crude grades to at least six Asian buyers, several sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco will reduce its August-loading shipments of medium and heavy crude grades to at least six Asian buyers, several sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Buyers in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India were notified by Aramco over the weekend about the supply cuts, the sources said. This is the fourth month in a row the company is cutting shipments for heavier grades.

Saudi Arabia, the largest producer and biggest exporter in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been cutting its production and exports to comply with an agreement between OPEC and allies, including Russia, to cut output by a record of 9.7 million barrels per day over May to July.

Aramco will cut Arab Heavy crude supplies for August by about 10% of their contracted volumes while Arab Medium supplies were also reduced, five of the sources said. These grades are considered so-called heavier crudes because of their higher densities compared to other types of oils.

However, buyers were given the option to switch these supplies to lighter crude grades, two of the sources said.

Saudi Aramco's previous supply cuts in Asia have been focused on these crude grades.

"They have cut supplies of medium and given us more of extra light and light (crude). Both grades suit us so there is no problem," said an official at India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), adding that overall it received full nominated volumes.

Aramco declined to comment.

OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to recommend the next level of cuts after compliance in the group hit 107% in June, up from 77% in May.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan in Singapore, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Jane Chung in Seoul, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Rania El Gamal in Dubai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

By Shu Zhang and Nidhi Verma
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.11% 376.35 End-of-day quote.-23.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 42.558405 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.45% 33.45 End-of-day quote.-5.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.01% 70.82249 Delayed Quote.14.30%
WTI 0.17% 40.175 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
03:15aSaudi Aramco cuts August heavier crude supply for Asian refiners - sources
RE
02:59aSaudi Aramco cuts August heavier crude supply for Asian refiners -sources
RE
07/09BP pays India's Reliance $1 billion to set up petrol station venture
RE
07/08SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : economy in light of Covid-19
AQ
07/07Oil Prices Swing Ahead of Stockpile Data
DJ
07/07Oil Prices Swing Ahead of Stockpile Data
DJ
07/06Oil steady as hopeful economic data face spike in virus cases
RE
07/06Oil steady as hopeful economic data face spike in virus cases
RE
07/06Saudi Arabia raises August crude oil prices to Asia by $1 for all grades - so..
RE
07/03Aramco Trading sells crude from Malaysia as refinery remains shut - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 802 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2020 202 B 53 970 M 53 970 M
Net Debt 2020 250 B 66 582 M 66 582 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 4,17%
Capitalization 6 656 B 1 775 B 1 775 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,73%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,56 SAR
Last Close Price 33,45 SAR
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.11%1 774 581
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-45.98%120 774
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-29.41%113 913
TOTAL S.A.-32.28%97 497
GAZPROM-21.33%67 381
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.41%55 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group