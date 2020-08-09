Saudi Aramco's profit plunges 73.4%, sees signs of oil market recovery

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil group Aramco
on Sunday reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net
profit, a steeper drop than analysts had forecast, and said it
expected capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of
a $25 billion to $30 billion range.
The world's biggest oil exporter said the rapid spread of
COVID-19 globally had significantly reduced demand for crude
oil, natural gas and petroleum products.
"We are seeing a partial recovery in the energy market as
countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and
reboot their economies," CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.
Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for
the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in
the second quarter, according to the mean estimate from three
analysts, provided by Refinitiv.
All major oil companies have taken a hit in the second
quarter as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus limited travel,
which hurt oil demand and sent oil prices tumbling to
levels not seen in nearly two decades.
Brent crude prices at the end of the second quarter were
down 38% from a year earlier, despite an agreement by OPEC+
producers to cut oil supply by a record 9.7 million barrel per
day from May to help to shore up prices and curb oversupply.
Aramco said it would distribute a dividend of $18.75 billion
for the second quarter of this year, in line with its plan to
pay a base dividend of $75 billion for 2020.
BP earlier this month cut its dividend for the first
time in a decade after a record $6.7 billion second-quarter
loss, while Royal Dutch Shell in April cut its dividend
for the first time since World War Two.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane
Merriman)