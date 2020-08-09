Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery

* Aramco Q2 profit 24.6 bln riyals vs analysts' forecast
31.3 bln
* Aramco CEO sees partial energy market recovery
* CEO says Aramco still plans to pay $75 bln in dividends
* Nasser says confident oil demand will rebound
DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco's
profit plunged 73% in the second quarter of the year,
as a slump in energy demand and prices due to the coronavirus
crisis hit sales at the world's biggest oil exporter.
But the company stuck with plans to pay $75 billion in
dividends this year and CEO Amin Nasser said global oil demand
was recovering.
All major oil companies have taken a hit in the second
quarter as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus limited travel,
which reduced oil consumption and sent prices tumbling
to levels not seen in nearly two decades.
Aramco, which listed in Riyadh last year in a record $29.4
billion flotation, said the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally
had significantly reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas and
petroleum products.
Nasser told reporters he had seen a partial recovery in the
energy market and a pick up in demand as economies gradually
open after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.
"Look at China, their gasoline and diesel demand is almost
at pre-COVID 19 levels. We are seeing that Asia is picking up
and other markets (too)," he told reporters after announcing the
company's quarterly results.
"As countries ease the lockdown, we expect the demand to
increase."
Nasser said Aramco was committed to its 2020 dividend.
"We intend to pay the $75 billion, subject to board approval
and market conditions," he said.
The group's dividends play a critical role in helping the
Saudi government to manage its fiscal deficit.
Aramco reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a
steeper drop than analysts had forecast, and said it expected
capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of a $25
billion to $30 billion range.
Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for
the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts had expected net profit of 31.3 billion riyals,
according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by
Refinitiv.
"Aramco figures are healthy compared to other global peers,"
Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, said.
"This was the worst quarter in the modern history of oil
industry, and surviving it with healthy figures points to a very
positive outlook."
Aramco shares were up about 0.4% in early trade. The group
is currently the world's second most valuable publicly traded
company after Apple.
Aramco said it will pay a dividend of $18.75 billion for the
second quarter of this year, in line with plans for a $75
billion dividend for 2020.
BP earlier this month cut its dividend for the first
time in a decade after a record second-quarter loss, while Royal
Dutch Shell in April cut its dividend for the first
time since World War Two.
Aramco's free cash flow stood at $6.1 billion in the second
quarter and $21.1 billion for the first half of 2020,
respectively, compared with $20.6 billion and $38.0 billion for
the same periods in 2019.
Aramco's gearing ratio was 20.1% at the end of June, mainly
reflecting the deferred consideration for the acquisition of
Saudi Basic Industries Corp and the consolidation of
SABIC’s net debt on to Aramco’s balance sheet.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal; Additional
reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh. Editing by Jane Merriman)