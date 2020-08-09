Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 08/06
32.95 SAR   -0.30%
06:17aSaudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020
RE
06:14aSaudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
RE
06:09aAramco CEO sees oil demand picking up as lockdowns ease
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 03:33am EDT

* Aramco Q2 profit 24.6 bln riyals vs analysts' forecast 31.3 bln

* Aramco CEO sees partial energy market recovery

* CEO says Aramco still plans to pay $75 bln in dividends

* Nasser says confident oil demand will rebound

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco's profit plunged 73% in the second quarter of the year, as a slump in energy demand and prices due to the coronavirus crisis hit sales at the world's biggest oil exporter.

But the company stuck with plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year and CEO Amin Nasser said global oil demand was recovering.

All major oil companies have taken a hit in the second quarter as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus limited travel, which reduced oil consumption and sent prices tumbling to levels not seen in nearly two decades.

Aramco, which listed in Riyadh last year in a record $29.4 billion flotation, said the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally had significantly reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.

Nasser told reporters he had seen a partial recovery in the energy market and a pick up in demand as economies gradually open after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

"Look at China, their gasoline and diesel demand is almost at pre-COVID 19 levels. We are seeing that Asia is picking up and other markets (too)," he told reporters after announcing the company's quarterly results.

"As countries ease the lockdown, we expect the demand to increase."

Nasser said Aramco was committed to its 2020 dividend.

"We intend to pay the $75 billion, subject to board approval and market conditions," he said.

The group's dividends play a critical role in helping the Saudi government to manage its fiscal deficit.

Aramco reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than analysts had forecast, and said it expected capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of a $25 billion to $30 billion range.

Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected net profit of 31.3 billion riyals, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.

"Aramco figures are healthy compared to other global peers," Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, said. "This was the worst quarter in the modern history of oil industry, and surviving it with healthy figures points to a very positive outlook."

Aramco shares were up about 0.4% in early trade. The group is currently the world's second most valuable publicly traded company after Apple.

Aramco said it will pay a dividend of $18.75 billion for the second quarter of this year, in line with plans for a $75 billion dividend for 2020.

BP earlier this month cut its dividend for the first time in a decade after a record second-quarter loss, while Royal Dutch Shell in April cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.

Aramco's free cash flow stood at $6.1 billion in the second quarter and $21.1 billion for the first half of 2020, respectively, compared with $20.6 billion and $38.0 billion for the same periods in 2019.

Aramco's gearing ratio was 20.1% at the end of June, mainly reflecting the deferred consideration for the acquisition of Saudi Basic Industries Corp and the consolidation of SABIC’s net debt on to Aramco’s balance sheet. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal; Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.27% 444.45 Delayed Quote.55.15%
BP PLC -2.71% 287.25 Delayed Quote.-39.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.30% 32.95 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.23% 87.8 End-of-day quote.-6.50%
WTI -1.21% 41.53 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:17aSaudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020
RE
06:14aSaudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
RE
06:09aAramco CEO sees oil demand picking up as lockdowns ease
RE
05:02aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact
AQ
03:34aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2020 results
PU
03:33aSaudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
RE
08/06Oil settles below 5-month highs amid fuel demand worries
RE
08/06Energy Down With Oil Futures On Economic Stimulus Hedging -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08/06Oil settles below five-month highs amid fuel demand worries
RE
08/06Saudi Aramco Cuts Crude Oil Prices for Several Regions
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 826 B 220 B 220 B
Net income 2020 207 B 55 241 M 55 241 M
Net Debt 2020 267 B 71 329 M 71 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 6 586 B 1 756 B 1 756 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,29x
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,92 SAR
Last Close Price 32,95 SAR
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.52%1 756 304
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.35%116 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.69%110 791
TOTAL SE-33.34%101 613
GAZPROM-27.11%59 996
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.49%55 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group