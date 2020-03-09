Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 03/05
33 SAR   -0.15%
07:51aSaudi investors feel the pain of Aramco free-fall
RE
07:32aMARKETS SNAPSHOT : Oil wreck, bear stocks, rouble trouble
RE
07:24aSaudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt hit as oil price plunges
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt hit as oil price plunges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais

Saudi Aramco shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday, extending a dive below the initial public offering price, after Saudi Arabia cut its official selling prices for crude and global oil markets plunged in response to news of a big output increase.

Government bonds in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producing nations were also hit.

Aramco fell below its IPO price on Sunday for the first time since trading began in December when the company's listing was seen as a culmination of years of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to diversify the economy.

Since then sentiment towards oil and oil shares has been damaged by the impact of the coronavirus on demand and Russia's refusal to support deeper output cuts, prompting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to remove all limits on its own production.

Shares in Aramco were at 27 riyals ($7.20) in early trade, 15.6% below its IPO price of 32 riyals, which in December valued the company at $1.7 trillion in the world's biggest share offering.

By mid-session trade, prices had stabilised slightly and were 6.8% lower versus the day's early lows that marked a 10% fall from Sunday's close.

Benchmark Brent crude fell by up to a third on Monday after Saudi Arabia, the world's lowest cost producer, said it would increase output to gain market share.

"The Saudi reaction to the breakdown (with Russia) was to revert to the 2014 playbook. By precipitating an oil price collapse, they are looking to end their subsidy of higher cost producers," Akber Khan, head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment, said.

"This is a painful strategy that requires time to play out and failed on the previous attempt."

Aramco's stock hit an intraday high of 38.70 riyals on its second day of trading but has eased since because of concerns the valuation was too high.

Arqaam Capital cut its Aramco rating to hold on Monday, citing the company's exposure to the oil price cut and the impact on its 2020 earnings. It also lowered its target price to 30.80 riyals a share from a previous 39.20 riyals.

It is forecasting $64 billion (48.8 billion pounds) net income in the financial year 2020, an estimated 29% drop year-on-year, and 38% below its earlier estimates.

EARNINGS SET FOR MARCH 16

Aramco, which is set to announce its 2019 earnings on March 16, is expected to post a net profit of 347.6 billion riyals ($92.6 billion) in 2019, according to a mean estimate of 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv, down from $111 billion in 2018.

Saudi stocks fell by more than 9% in early trade, while international bonds issued by Saudi Arabia, Aramco and other Gulf sovereigns also sank.

Aramco bonds due in 2049 were more than 8 cents lower and the state oil giant's bonds due in 2029 fell 4.5 cents.

Saudi government bonds maturing in 2049 dropped by more than 9 cents, while 2029 bonds dropped 3.5 cents.

One-year dollar/riyal forwards, which are trades scheduled to take place a year from now, were at 85 points, up from Friday's close of 10 points. They were as high as 182.5 points on Monday, surpassing a peak of 181.3 at the end of 2018.

Omani bonds maturing in 2048 were down 7.6 cents, Abu Dhabi 2047 paper fell 3.4 cents and Bahraini notes due in 2047 were 5 cents lower.

A regional fund manager, who asked not to be named, said it was difficult to estimate the extent of the price fall following the tension between OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

"(Saudi Arabia) has got reserves for the time being, but at $30 a barrel, it's going to be running a significant fiscal deficit in 2020 and going forward. It doesn't have a lot of financial flexibility in terms of adjusting its budget," he said.

If Saudi Arabia tapped the debt markets, he said it would likely pay around 60 basis points higher in interest as credit default swaps rose by that level on Monday.

By Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -22.13% 35.35 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.24% 74.8719 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WTI -22.97% 31.78 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
07:51aSaudi investors feel the pain of Aramco free-fall
RE
07:32aMARKETS SNAPSHOT : Oil wreck, bear stocks, rouble trouble
RE
07:24aSaudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt hit as oil price plunges
RE
07:23aSaudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt hit as oil price plunges
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:25aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Stocks, oil prices plunge as virus closes sites around world
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:23aGlobal Markets Are Rocked as Battle Over Crude Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
04:09aGlobal Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03:19aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Iran says new virus kills 43, death toll climbs to 237
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 1 210 B
EBIT 2019 684 B
Net income 2019 347 B
Finance 2019 44 555 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,92x
EV / Sales2020 4,61x
Capitalization 6 000 B
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,36  SAR
Last Close Price 30,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Independent Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.15%1 599 105
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-29.26%162 770
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.98%129 687
TOTAL-24.49%108 417
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.05%66 149
GAZPROM PAO--.--%62 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group