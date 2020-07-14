Saudi bourse says derivative product to boost investment profile ahead of IPO

RIYADH/DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's bourse is
committed to listing on the stock exchange and the launch of its
first exchange-traded derivatives product will enhance its
profile with foreign investors ahead of its flotation, its chief
executive said.
Tadawul, which hired HSBC in 2016 to manage its
planned initial public offering (IPO), initially targeted for
2018, had put its plans on hold due to oil giant Saudi Aramco's
record $29.4 billion IPO at the end of last year.
CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said the launch on Aug. 30 of the
exchange-traded derivatives product, would also help deepen
liquidity on the local equity market and enable it to compete
regionally and globally.
"It is indeed complementing our IPO story, it is
complimenting our readiness to go public, because we're still
committed to take Tadawul public," Al-Hussan told Reuters in an
interview. "It fits very well in our equity story," he added.
The Dubai Financial Market is the only publicly listed stock
market in the region.
Al-Hussan said the stock exchange plans to complete the
market infrastructure for derivatives by 2022, an essential
milestone that would bring the bourse closer to an IPO. "We hope
that (the IPO) can be within that timeframe," he added.
With a market capitalisation of $2.5 trillion, Tadawul is
the world's 9th biggest stock market, ranked after the London
Stock Exchange and ahead of Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange,
according to World Federation of Exchanges data.
"We are in good shape as being the largest in the region,
our focus now is to activate this region's presence on the
global map," Al-Hussan said.
"Exchanges in Europe, the U.S. and Asia are very active
across the board and the region we are in is a little bit behind
in that perspective so as Tadawul we have a great role to play
here."
The bourse has benefited from Aramco's listing. It has
welcomed a slew of companies this year including healthcare firm
Suleiman Al Habib and real estate financing firm Amlak
International.
It is also exploring mergers and acquisition (M&A)
opportunities and is in talks with regional counterparts to
expand clearing and depository business to those markets,
Al-Hussan said.
"There is a great opportunity in clearing and depository
especially in this region to integrate further," he said, adding
that Tadawul is in advanced talks with an exchange in the Gulf
region and in early talks with another on how its clearing
centre "Muqassa" can play a role in this.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Hadeel Al Sayegh in
Dubai; editing by Saeed Azhar and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)