Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC

(2010)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: EU to clear without conditions $69 billion Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 11:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee in a Saudi Aramco branded helmet

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's $69 billion (53.2 billion pounds) bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -0.56% 60.09 Delayed Quote.17.34%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -1.25% 97.64 Delayed Quote.57.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.59% 58.2 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.51% 53.19 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
11:59aEXCLUSIVE : Aramco to win unconditional EU clearance for $69 billion SABIC deal ..
RE
11:49aEXCLUSIVE : EU to clear without conditions $69 billion Aramco, SABIC deal - sour..
RE
02/12Clariant's leadership reshuffle continues as CFO jumps ship to Maersk
RE
01/30Sinopec's Tianjin refinery plans major overhaul, revamp for cleaner fuel - so..
RE
2019YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with Saudi Basic Industri..
AQ
2019EXCLUSIVE : Saudi Aramco pursues war cover after attacks - sources
RE
2019Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to produce fee windfall for banks
RE
2019Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to produce fee windfall for banks
RE
2019ARAMCO IPO BANKS FACE PARED PAYDAY O : sources
RE
2019Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value
RE
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2020 148 B
EBIT 2020 22 021 M
Net income 2020 10 904 M
Finance 2020 6 423 M
Yield 2020 5,54%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 252 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 91,69  SAR
Last Close Price 84,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulaziz bin Saleh M. Al-Jarbou Chairman
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Fahad Al-Sherehy Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC67 180
AIR LIQUIDE9.75%70 478
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-11.78%27 795
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.10%23 078
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 245
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.0.87%16 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group