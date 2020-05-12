Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Basic Industries : Aramco says acquisition of SABIC stake on track to close in second quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 01:49am EDT
Logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel stand before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its planned acquisition of a 70% equity stake in petrochemical maker SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's wealth fund, is on track to close in the second quarter.

The statement by the state oil giant was made in response to a Reuters story published on Sunday saying that Aramco is looking to restructure its deal for a controlling stake in SABIC after the target's value dropped more than 40% following an oil price slump in the coronavirus pandemic, according to two sources.

"All necessary regulatory clearances have been obtained. An announcement will be made in due course," Aramco said in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.80% 30.9 End-of-day quote.0.32%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.81% 73 End-of-day quote.3.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
01:49aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Aramco says acquisition of SABIC stake on track to clos..
RE
04/30Clariant says PolyOne unit sale still on, mulls payout changes
RE
04/22SAUDI ARAMCO PICKS HSBC, JAPAN'S SMB : sources
RE
04/22SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : UAE businesses battle cash crunch despite anti-coronavi..
RE
03/17The Global Methanol Market to Garner $56,151 Million by 2027
AQ
03/03SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC lifts Swiss chemicals maker Clariant stake
RE
02/28SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Aramco secures unconditional EU okay for $69 billion SA..
RE
02/21EXCLUSIVE : Aramco to win unconditional EU clearance for $69 billion SABIC deal ..
RE
02/21EXCLUSIVE : Aramco to win unconditional EU clearance for $69 billion SABIC deal ..
RE
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 10 876 M
Net income 2020 4 566 M
Debt 2020 18 802 M
Yield 2020 5,60%
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 75,38  SAR
Last Close Price 73,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulaziz bin Saleh M. Al-Jarbou Chairman
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.55%58 291
AIR LIQUIDE-4.99%61 350
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.53%20 785
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-40.25%18 838
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-1.67%16 998
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.0.21%14 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group