Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC fast tracks thermoplastics orders for mindray and dirui to expedite rapid production of critical covid-19 equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 08:18am EDT

Lifesaving medical equipment, from ventilators and defibrillators to auto-chemistry analyzers, is essential in overcoming COVID-19. To meet urgent requests from global customers that manufacture these products, SABIC has taken extraordinary steps to expedite order fulfillment for its specialty thermoplastic resins. As an example, the company rapidly supplied significant quantities of thermoplastics to two Chinese medical device manufacturers, Mindray and DIRUI. Despite shutdowns and exponential increase in demand, SABIC has worked to ensure fast and steady supply of desperately needed medical equipment to hospitals on the front lines.

'The coronavirus pandemic has spotlighted the critical role of material suppliers in the face of urgent demand for high volumes of medical devices, supplies and personal protective equipment,' said Martin Tam, SABIC director, Customer Fulfillment APAC, Specialties. 'As a leading plastics manufacturer in the medical products supply chain, SABIC has risen to the challenge of supporting the healthcare industry during this difficult time. Our agility, seamless scalability and broad global resources are allowing us to do our part to reliably deliver the specialized materials needed for healthcare applications used to diagnose, monitor and treat patients.'

10,000 Medical Devices for Italy

Mindray Medical International Limited is a global medical instrumentation developer and manufacturer based in Shenzhen. When Mindray received an urgent order from Italy for 10,000 units of its ventilators, defibrillators, monitors and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) machines, the manufacturer contacted SABIC for a range of its high-performance specialty materials. Mindray's order included LNP™ EXL copolymer, internally lubricated LNP™ LUBRICOMP™ and anti-static LNP™ FARADEX™ compounds, and ULTEM™ resin. SABIC delivered these materials to Mindray's contract molder within weeks.

Further, Mindray urgently needed high-performance SABIC materials to produce 3,000 pieces of medical equipment for two new hospitals being constructed in China. The SABIC team worked around the clock for two days to produce much-needed thermoplastics for Mindray, primarily for device housings.

'As COVID-19 cases spiked in China and Italy, we faced intense pressure to produce and ship essential medical equipment as fast as possible,' said Timmy Tong, procurement business director for Mindray. 'SABIC went above and beyond to deliver the materials we required, in a very short timeframe, with the high quality and consistency we expected. Particularly in this crisis situation, our strong, longstanding relationship with SABIC is demonstrating its priceless value.'

1,000 Auto-chemistry Analyzers for China

DIRUI Industrial Co., Ltd., a leading provider of high-quality diagnostic equipment and reagents in China, also faced urgent customer requests for equipment to support COVID-19 care. In March 2020, the company requested expedited delivery of two grades of SABIC's NORYL™ polyphenylene ether (PPE) resin. These advanced thermoplastic materials were needed to produce 1,000 auto-chemistry analyzers for Chinese hospitals. The analyzers are used to measure patients' kidney and bladder function, among other tests. Although SABIC's Shanghai facility was shut down to contain COVID 19, SABIC quickly mobilized to manufacture, fulfill and supply DIRUI's order.

Of the two grades of NORYL PPE resin, one provides dimensional stability and chemical resistance for the analyzer housings, while the other delivers the hydrolytic stability needed for the water channel.

'We are thankful to SABIC for the tremendous job they did in fulfilling our critical order so that we could rapidly produce the auto-chemistry analyzers needed to help control the pandemic,' commented Henry Chen, supply chain development manager of DIRUI. 'We look forward to continuing our seamless and efficient collaboration with SABIC in the future.'

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 12:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
08:18aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : MAGNUM LAUNCHES NEW TUBS MADE USING CERTIFIED CIRCULAR ..
PU
08:18aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC fast tracks thermoplastics orders for mindray and..
PU
08/10Saudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
08/10Saudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
08/09Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
RE
08/09Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
RE
08/06SABIC posts third straight quarterly loss, forecasts more of the same in H2
RE
08/04SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC chemical plant to become world's first of its kin..
PU
07/30Clariant says happy with ownership, weathering COVID hit
RE
07/30Clariant says happy with ownership, weathering COVID hit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 B 30 298 M 30 298 M
Net income 2020 6 223 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
Net Debt 2020 17 690 M 4 717 M 4 717 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 4,95%
Capitalization 266 B 71 038 M 71 042 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,05 SAR
Last Close Price 88,80 SAR
Spread / Highest target 1,35%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulaziz bin Saleh M. Al-Jarbou Chairman
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.43%71 038
AIR LIQUIDE10.90%78 078
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.14%30 483
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-26.96%23 038
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.17.23%19 090
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.56.17%17 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group