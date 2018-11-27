Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC (2010)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : Aramco aims to become gas exporter with $150 billion investment drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2018 | 11:21am CET
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser speaks during the opening of Middle East Petrotech 2016 in Manama

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's gas expansion strategy needs $150 billion (117.55 billion pounds) worth of investments over the next decade as the company plans to increase output and become an exporter, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Aramco is pushing ahead with its conventional and unconventional gas exploration and production programme to feed its fast growing industries, freeing up more crude oil to export or turn into chemicals.

The state oil giant plans to boost its gas production to 23 billion standard cubic feet (scf) a day from 14 billion scf now, its CEO Amin Nasser told a chemicals industry event in Dubai.

"Our gas programme... will attract investments of about $150 billion over the next decade," he said. "We also have world-class unconventional gas resources that are rapidly supplementing our large conventional resources."

A big part of this unconventional gas is rich in both liquids and ethane, which will play an important role in the growth of the Saudi's chemicals sector, he said. Aramco is a major gas player but much of the company's production is used domestically, he added.

"We are looking to shift from only satisfying our utility industry in the kingdom, which will happen especially with the increase in renewable and nuclear to be an exporter of gas and gas products."

Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next five to six years to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.

The drive by the world's top oil exporter will see the country developing 30 solar and wind projects targeting 9.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2023. The kingdom also plans to build 17.6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity by 2032.

"We have plans to create an integrated international gas business, which is backed by the vast conventional and unconventional domestic resources," Nasser said.

He added that Aramco now has 16 drilling rigs focusing on unconventional gas, with more than 70 wells completed this year.

Nasser also said Aramco plans to invest $100 billion over the next 10 years in chemicals globally, in addition to potential acquisitions.

Aramco aims to become a global leader in chemicals with plans to expand its refining operations and petrochemical output. The company is considering acquiring a strategic stake in Saudi Arabia's SABIC, the world's fourth-largest petrochemicals maker.

It also plans to raise its total refining capacity - inside the Saudi and abroad - to 8-10 million barrels per day (bpd) from around 5.4 million bpd now, Nasser told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

(Writing by Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan; editing by Richard Pullin and Louise Heavens)

By Rania El Gamal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
11:21aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco aims to become gas exporter with $150 billi..
RE
11:21aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco aims to become gas exporter with $150 billi..
RE
11/25SAUDI ARABIAN MINING MA'ADEN : Ma'aden signs two financing agreements worth $506..
AQ
11/21SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco considers financing options of SABIC’..
AQ
11/19NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NCB, SABIC Sign MoU to Finance SMEs
AQ
11/16Saudi Arabia business giants to name $23bn Riyadh Metro's stations
AQ
11/12SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco CEO says IPO will 'certainly' happen
RE
11/07SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC Awards Framework Agreement to WorleyParsons ..
AQ
11/06GOVERNOR OF MEDINA : Yanbu Industrial Complex Promotes Sustainable Development i..
AQ
11/06SAUDI TELECOM SJSC : Tadawul’s 10 biggest firms post SAR 56bn profit in 9M
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 37 895 M
Net income 2018 22 457 M
Finance 2018 8 265 M
Yield 2018 4,20%
P/E ratio 2018 14,18
P/E ratio 2019 13,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 346 B
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 123  SAR
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulaziz bin Saleh M. Al-Jarbou Chairman
Khalid Al-Garni Executive Vice President-Finance
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Independent Director
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC92 278
AIR LIQUIDE0.38%51 192
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.05%36 760
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-16.52%35 335
GIVAUDAN8.26%22 543
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 484
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.