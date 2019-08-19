Log in
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC

(2010)
Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : Aramco asks banks to pitch for roles in planned IPO - sources

08/19/2019 | 01:55pm EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has formally asked major banks to submit proposals for potential roles in its planned initial public offering, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Aramco's planned IPO, which could potentially raise $100 billion (82.4 billion pounds), is the centrepiece of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation drive to attract foreign investment and diversify away from oil.

Request for proposals were sent to banks few days day ago, they said.

Aramco declined to comment.

The formal IPO process begins after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had said in June the government remained fully committed to the IPO, expecting it to take place between 2020 and early 2021.

His comments triggered a series of approaches by

international investment banks which wanted to be involved, Reuters had reported citing sources.

Work on the deal was halted in 2018 when Aramco began a process to acquire a 70% stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

The IPO process could formalise roles for some of the banks that had been previously working on the transaction, one of the sources said.

Before the IPO process was halted, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and HSBC were picked to play a leading role in the world's biggest ever IPO when the plan was first announced in 2016.

Boutique investment banks Moelis & Co and Evercore were also hired by Aramco as independent advisers, sources had said at that time.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.09% 603.7 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC End-of-day quote.
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 150 B
EBIT 2019 27 071 M
Net income 2019 12 061 M
Finance 2019 5 924 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 309 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 107,75  SAR
Last Close Price 103,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulaziz bin Saleh M. Al-Jarbou Chairman
Khalid Al-Garni Executive Vice President-Finance
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Independent Director
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC82 374
AIR LIQUIDE13.60%57 412
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD27.37%41 677
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-10.71%24 339
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP52.20%19 145
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%16 703
