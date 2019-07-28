Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC

(2010)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : SABIC still keen on Clariant joint venture once conditions improve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 04:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen in Pratteln

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, said on Sunday it has no interest in taking over Swiss chemicals firm Clariant but remains keen on a partnership once market conditions improve.

Some analysts have said that SABIC, which owns a 25% stake in Clariant, could consider taking over the company after the Swiss firm last week saw its chief executive quit, announced a loss for the first half of the year and shelved its joint venture plans with SABIC.

"We have no interest in a full takeover, if that's your question, but we have interest to grow our share and make sure that we can bring positive growth and retain investment for SABIC and Clariant shareholders," SABIC CEO Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.

"Our investment in Clariant is a strategic, long-term investment, we will continue to look at this investment from (the perspective of) growth opportunities," he said.

Benyan was speaking after the Saudi firm reported a 68% drop in second-quarter net profit, its lowest quarterly profit since late 2009.

He said the announcement on Thursday of the deferral of talks over a joint venture, to combine Clariant's additives and specialty masterbatches businesses with parts of SABIC's specialty chemicals operation, was due to changes in market conditions.

"We hope that as market conditions improve there will be another round of talks in this regard," Benyan said.

Citing lower average selling prices and a decrease in the share of contributions from associates and joint ventures, SABIC said net profit fell to 2.12 billion riyals (456.6 million pounds) in the April-June quarter, from 6.7 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 2.67 billion riyals.

SABIC expected to see a "more or less" similar performance for the second half of the year give current market conditions, Benyan said, adding that the firm would focus on reliability, cost management and offering customers varied solutions.

"The slowdown in global GDP growth coincides with a decline in petrochemical prices due to a significant increase in new supply capacity resulting in lower product prices and margins in key product lines," he said in SABIC's results statement.

SABIC said the new capacities in key product lines that pressured its product prices and margins in the first half of 2019 are expected to continue to impact the company's earnings in the second half of 2019.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Susan Fenton)

By Marwa Rashad
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARIANT LTD 4.36% 18.8 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES COR
04:57aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC still keen on Clariant joint venture once co..
RE
03:41aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC CEO says no interest in taking over Clariant
RE
07/25Clariant suffers another setback as JV talks with SABIC collapse
RE
07/25OLD HABITS DIE HARD : Saudi Arabia struggles to end oil addiction
RE
07/24CLARIANT : CEO exits abruptly, renewing turmoil at Swiss group
RE
07/09Air Liquide to Build Texas Air-Separation Unit as Part of Pact With Exxon, Sa..
DJ
07/03SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco re-floating talks to restart stock exchange..
AQ
06/24SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC extends JV with Japan's JSMC for 20 yrs
AQ
06/19YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Saudi Arabia achieves 45% of 500 economic reforms
AQ
06/16SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Exxon Mobil, Saudi Arabia's Sabic to build petroch..
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 160 B
EBIT 2019 31 644 M
Net income 2019 20 192 M
Finance 2019 5 734 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 333 B
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 117,25  SAR
Last Close Price 111,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulaziz bin Saleh M. Al-Jarbou Chairman
Khalid Al-Garni Executive Vice President-Finance
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Independent Director
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC88 795
AIR LIQUIDE14.29%58 648
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%58 648
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD33.56%42 077
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.62%28 610
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP52.52%19 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group