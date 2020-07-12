Log in
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
Saudi Telecom : extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase for second time

07/12/2020 | 02:29am EDT
Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it would need another two months to complete the purchase of Vodafone Group's 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

STC signed a non-binding agreement in January to buy the majority stake for $2.4 billion, but extended the process in April by 90 days, citing logistical challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, STC said it was extending this period again until September for the same reasons.

Vodafone Egypt is the country's biggest mobile operator with 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share.

STC is majority owned by Saudi Arabia's state fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY 0.00% 98 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.64% 123.42 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
